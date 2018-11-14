Maren Morris & Chris Stapleton Slay With Their Performance Of ‘Friendship’ At The CMAs

Maren Morris & Chris Stapleton brought down the house performing ‘Friendship’ at the CMAs with Mavis Staples! Watch their amazing rendition here!

Yeehaw, it’s the CMAs! Taking the stage was none other than Maren Morris and Chris Stapleton, and they absolutely brought the heat. Together, along with Mavis Staples, they performed Chris’ hit “Friendship”, forming an unbelievable trio. While there have been so many stand-out performances so far, this was one of the best collaborations of the night. In fact, so many fans took to Twitter to praise Maren’s vocals. @TXGolfBum wrote, “@MarenMorris lawd girl, where did that bluesy soul voice come from? We need more of that.” Another fan @Clark_Dickinson tweeted, “@MarenMorris Welcome to Superstardom You earned it Go Gurl!!” Watch the three of them bring down the house in a video below!

Recently, Maren made an unexpected appearance at Taylor Swift‘s concert. While at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX on Oct. 5, Taylor invited Maren on-stage for a joint performance of her and Zedd‘s hit song, “The Middle.” “VOCALS MAREN. Maren is from Arlington TX and judging from the deafening screeches of joy from the crowd, they are proud of her,” Taylor captioned a video of their performance. “So so grateful this happened, I was so happy I was really just bopping like an 8 year old alone in my room.”

Later on, Maren made another stunning appearance at the CMT Artists of the Year show. As one of the night’s honorees, the country star showed up wearing a gorgeous pink dress with extremely feathered sleeves that were to die for.

