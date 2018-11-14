Luke Bryan Kicks Off CMAs With ‘What Makes You Country’ After Dedication To Thousand Oaks Victims

Luke Bryan’s opening performance at the CMA Awards 2018 was beyond epic! Missed it? Want to relive the moment? Watch it here!

Luke Bryan opened the 52nd Annual Country Music Association Awards with a killer performance! The singer, 42, took the stage at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee to perform his recent single, “What Makes You Country” off his 2017 album of the same name. But before he kicked off the show, Garth Brooks called for a moment of silence to honor the victims of the recent bar shooting in Thousand Oaks, CA.

As previously announced, Bryan brought out some special guests to sing along with him! He featured up-and-coming country artists Lindsay Ell, Chris Janson, Ashley McBryde, Jon Pardi, and Cole Swindell. “When we began talking about this performance, I thought this would be a perfect time to share the stage with a few deserving artists who may not otherwise have an opportunity to be a part of the show,” Bryan said in a press release, according to The Boot.

“This genre is full of talented performers doing what makes them country, and this is the perfect song to let them step in the spotlight to be seen and heard by the millions tuning in,” he added. Well it certainly made for a great moment!

Bryan set a high bar for his fellow performers! Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley – who are hosting together for the 11th consecutive year – each have performances lined up, as do stars like Kelsea Ballerini, Kenny Chensey, Keith Urban, Florida Georgia Line with Bebe Rexha, Kacey Musgraves, and Jason Aldean with Maren Morris and Mavis Staples, among others.