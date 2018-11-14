Lisa Vanderpump ‘Very Likely’ Leaving ‘RHOBH’ After 8 Years Amid Clashes With Cast

After months of behind-the-scenes drama, Lisa Vanderpump is ‘very likely’ leaving ‘RHOBH’ – the show that made her a household name. Here’s why.

It’s been brewing for months. Now, after non-stop rumors that she has clashed with her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmates, Lisa Vanderpump, 58, it seems, will no longer be a part of the show. The news broke on Nov. 14 after weeks of speculation that the Brit planned to walk away from the reality TV series that made her a hit with Bravo fans. While Lisa has not commented, a source confirmed to E! News saying, “Lisa has only filmed on a few occasions during the beginning of filming this season, and has been absent the remainder of the time. She has been refusing to film and…her interactions with the ladies have been solely negative. Lisa has still not returned to filming and as of now has no plan to. It’s too far gone, and Lisa agrees that she shouldn’t return at this point.”

In a statement to HollywoodLife a Bravo rep would only say, “Lisa will appear in the majority of episodes this season. She has not been filming at every event, but fans can expect to see her throughout. The show will return to Bravo in early 2019.”

Lisa’s likely departure comes after she reportedly refused to film with her co-stars this fall. As fans of the show know the cast includes Kyle Richards, 49, Lisa Rinna, 55, Teddi Mellencamp, 37, Dorit Kemsley, 42, Erika Jayne, 47, and newbie Denise Richards, 47. Tensions apparently came to a head as Camille Grammer’s nuptials approached. The restaurant-owner didn’t show up for the 50-year-old’s bachelorette party and she was AWOL at her Oct. 20 wedding in Hawaii to lawyer David C. Meyer. Three days before the event a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, “Lisa refuses to handle the stress of the event and doesn’t see the point in putting herself in an uncomfortable situation. She hasn’t filmed with or even seen the other ladies (except Denise Richards, who she’s filmed a couple scenes with) in over a month and doesn’t want to start now at a big event like this.”

In early October Lisa herself teased that she could be getting ready to leave RHOBH, after HollywoodLife asked her how long she sees herself staying on the show. Lisa told us that “everything comes to an end.” And, now, apparently it finally has!