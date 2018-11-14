Lisa Vanderpump Breaks Silence On Leaving ‘RHOBH’ — Is She Really Quitting?

Lisa Vanderpump has finally revealed whether or not she’s leaving ‘RHOBH’ after a flurry of reports that season nine will be her last. We’ve got what she had to say.

After rumors have swirled for weeks that Lisa Vanderpump is leaving the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills when season nine is done filming, she’s finally broken her silence on the topic. On Nov. 14 she tweeted out, “If you hear it from me…It has to be true. Until then, not so much.” So in other words, don’t believe what every one else is saying until Lisa herself makes up her mind whether or not she’s done being a housewife.

Lisa has fueled rumors that she wants off the show by refusing shoot with other cast mates this season. She also skipped the ladies’ filmed trip to France and bailed on former co-star Camille Grammer’s wedding in Hawaii on Oct. 20. Lisa Rinna openly questioned why the restauaranteur has been absent from filming with the cast when on Camille’s wedding weekend Lisa posted at throwback photo of herself at a 2015 Dodger’s game instead of joining the cast for the nuptials. Under the photo, Rinna commented ““Why hasn’t Lvp filmed with us for over 6 weeks? I have no beef with her. Who does that? Who doesn’t show up to work?” under the post on Oct. 22.

Co-star and the Lisa’s only other OG housewife Kyle Richards told us EXCLUSIVELY about the turoil behind the scenes. “It’s been a hard season. We’ve never had a season like this before. It’s so much craziness going on. It’s very different, a very different situation,” the 49-year-old explained.

Until then,not so much. pic.twitter.com/8KnLMwpI6z — Lisa Vanderpump (@LisaVanderpump) November 15, 2018

Kyle continued “We’re the only original ones left. I wish she was there, what can I say? I love Lisa and I always want to do the show with her. It’s weird.” As for reports that Lisa wants off of RHOBH and could be exiting after this season, Kyle herself didn’t know what Lisa’s plans are. “I don’t know! That’s a question to ask her. All I know is we’ve all wanted her to be there and invited her to everything that we do and included her in things. It’s her choice right now.”

She admitted that she hadn’t talked to Lisa in “months” and that “I want her to be at everything that we’re doing all of the time. I love Lisa! Just because we argue sometimes and disagree on some things, I consider her a very close friend of mine and I always wanted to do the show with her and I look forward to when things hopefully turn around again.”