‘Bachelor’ Star Lauren Bushnell Dating Country Singer Chris Lane — Hot New Couple

Lauren may not have found her happy ever after with Ben Higgins, but this ‘Bachelor’ star has a gorgeous new guy! Take a look at their red carpet debut.

Whoa, we definitely did NOT see this coming! Not only are Lauren Bushnell, 28, and Chris Lane, 34, dating, but they made their relationship red carpet official at the Nov. 13 BMI Country Awards. The Bachelor star was as stunning as ever in a plunging black top and matching wide-legged bottoms, completing the look with a pair of matching heels. Her S.O., who is known for hits like “Take Back Home Girl” and “For Her,” stood at her side in a plaid suit. Chris was up for New Male Vocalist of the Year at the awards show, but with Lauren on his arm, it was clear the country singer was leaving a winner no matter what happened!

Fans who watched Lauren fall in love with Ben Higgins, 29, on TV, and then followed her engagement on social media before their 2017 split, are used to knowing everything about her love life. So how shocking must it have been to see her show up on the red carpet with Chris? No first impression roses or lengthy backstory this time! But for now, all we know is that Lauren posted to her Instagram story that she was at Chris’s concert earlier this week, and he commented on one of her Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show photos around that time — and somehow fans missed all of this social media flirting?

Chris started his career with a band, but has been releasing solo singles since 2014. This year, he’s going on tour with Dan + Shay, so the rising star has got exciting things ahead — not counting his new relationship!

He isn’t the first guy Lauren has dated since her Bachelor babe, though. Recall she was with Devin Antin, who she met on Tinder, for a year before calling it quits. So here’s to hoping Chris is the one! The pair haven’t even made their relationship Instagram official yet, and we already cannot get enough of these two.