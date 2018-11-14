There’s another ‘Bachelor’ baby on the way! Arie Luyendyk Jr. and fiancee Lauren Burnham are expecting their first child together! Their pregnancy announcement comes less than a year after their surprise engagement!

Arie Luyendyk Jr., 37, and Lauren Burnham, 26, are going from roses to babies! The Bachelor couple is expecting their first child, Us Weekly confirmed. “I kind of had a feeling that I might be pregnant. So my friend insisted on bringing a pregnancy test over,” Lauren told the outlet. “Arie came out with the test in his hand and tears in his eyes. He was like, ‘You’re pregnant!’” How exciting!

The couple revealed that they headed to the store and bought 6 more pregnancy tests after that just to make sure. “We weren’t trying, but we are so excited. It’s going to be a whole new chapter in our lives,” Arie told Us. Someone’s excited to be a dad! Lauren confessed that she’s been having “really bad morning sickness” over the past month, but she’s finally getting her energy back. Arie is the ultimate doting fiance and “does everything” around the house. Isn’t he the sweetest?!

Their pregnancy announcement comes 8 months after their engagement on the After the Final Rose special in March 2018. Arie had originally proposed to Becca Kufrin, 28, months before that during The Bachelor finale, but he soon realized he still had feelings for Lauren, the runner-up on the show. After a devastating breakup with Becca and some major backlash, Arie reunited with Lauren. Arie and Lauren have been together ever since! Becca went on to become the Bachelorette and is now engaged to Garrett Yrigoyen, 29. Arie and Lauren are set to tie the knot in Hawaii in Jan. 2019. No word yet on whether or not that’s changing because of Lauren’s pregnancy. What a year this has been for Arie and Lauren! Congratulations again to the happy couple!