Lauren Alaina Looks Like A Real-Life Cinderella On The CMA Awards Red Carpet

The New Artist nominee brought her A-game when she attended the CMA Awards on Nov. 14. Check out her glam look.

Lauren Alaina, 24, hit the CMA Awards red carpet on Nov. 14 looking hotter than ever. The “Ladies In The ‘90s” hitmaker looked like a real-life Cinderella in an ivory, floor-length gown, which featured a plunging neckline and embroidered flowers. She completed the look with a silver clutch purse. It was a perfect look for the “What Ifs” singer.

Fans of the Georgia native will know that she’s very down to earth when it comes to her image. Many celebs focus on diet and exercise (and sometimes colonics) in the run up to a big red carpet event. Not Lauren! Two days before the CMAs she took to her Instagram Stories feed to share a photo of herself with a bag of chocolate chip cookies. She captioned the photo, “Getting myself carpet ready. PS: The bag may or may not be empty. PSS: They’re gluten free. Does that help?”

When it comes to fashion away from the red carpet, even during public appearances, Lauren seems pretty comfortable in jeans, usually pairing it with a cute top – off-the-shoulder or a wrap blouse with a plunging neckline. When she appeared on Dancing With the Stars on Nov. 5 she looked very comfy in a pair of overalls. But when it comes to red carpet events, the former American Idol finalist has zero problem switching things up and bringing showbiz glamor to awards ceremonies.

In April at the ACM Awards she opted for a daring, see-through embroidered dress that offered a peek of her bum to the world. For the CMT Awards she looked gorgeous in a John Paul Ataker off-white gown that played up the asymmetrical look with one ruffled shoulder. Her latest red carpet pick is yet another fashion do for one of Nashville’s bright new talents.