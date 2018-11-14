Kylie Jenner Accused Of Getting Lip Fillers — Again — After Making Pouty Face On Instagram

Did Kylie Jenner just get her lips done? We’ve got the pic of her super plump pout that has fans accusing her of having work done to make her pucker super sized again.

Kylie Jenner always claimed she was just good at makeup trick before finally fessing up that she had lip fillers injected in 2015. The 21-year-old had them removed over the summer to go with a more natural look but got them refreshed with a little more plumping in October. Now fans are wondering if she’s had even more work done thanks to a new pic. The Kylie Cosmetics honcho was showing off her new holiday cosmetics collection and modeled her “Under the Tree” lip matte that’s a bright pink hue. In an Instagram stories boomarang video she puckered up for a kissy pout and her lips looked gargantuan!

Fans are now wondering if Ky is going back to having a massive pout after taking her fillers down a notch. Her lips looks noticeably larger when she posted a photo looking like a snow bunny on Nov. 13 to announce the launch of her latest holiday line of lip kits. “My 3rd annual HOLIDAY COLLECTION is around the corner.. thank you for the love and continuous support i feel so blessed ❄️ #November 19th stay tuned on my stories for the reveal!” the mother of one wrote.

Then again Kylie is a master of using her lip liners to give her pout an exaggerated affect. While her lips were definitely larger in the promo shot while she was wearing a white mini dress, fuzzy coat and ski goggles against a snowy backdrop, Kylie shared a photo earlier in the day wearing a leopard skin top while laying on a pillow where he upper lip appeared to be a little less exaggerated.

So here’s how Kylie’s lips looked on Nov. 14 in her IG story:

And here’s how they looked the day before:

Kylie made the shocking admission on July 9 that she intentionally took her lips back to what nature gave her after fans started noticing she looked different. When one person commented to an Instagram pic “she looks like the old Kylie here,” Ky herself responded hat she had “got rid of all” her fillers. That decision came three years after she had the work done to give her a huge pout, and she later admitted she begged mom Kris Jenner to get fillers after being massively insecure about her thin lips.