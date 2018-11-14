Kris Jenner Trips & Falls During On-Stage Appearance After Finally Taking Off Her Sunglasses

Kris Jenner kept her sunglasses off and made a wobbly entrance when she tripped and almost fell off a chair during an on-stage appearance on Nov. 14.

Kris Jenner, 63, caused heads to turn and mouths to laugh when she tripped and almost fell as she walked onto a stage during an on-stage interview on Nov. 14! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was all smiles and looked gorgeous in an orange pantsuit during the appearance and in a video her daughter Khloe Kardashian, 34, posted to Instagram, her two mishaps can clearly be seen. As she walked out and waved to the audience, Kris didn’t seem to see the higher part of the stage and tripped a bit before taking a step up. She then went over to a chair to sit in and almost fell when she missed it! Khloe couldn’t help but poke fun at her mom in her caption for the video. “oh my gosh the fall is literally” Khloe’s caption read along with three laughing emojis.

In addition to Khloe, fans playfully called out Kris’ headline-making moment. “Y’all think momma Kris had a few [wine emoji] before the interview?,” one fan amusingly asked. “Cheeky #Grandma: #KrisJenner must have had the #Happiesthour before she took the #Stage,” another fan wrote.

Kris’ trip and almost fall may have been the focus of her recent appearance but it also marks the first time she wasn’t wearing sunglasses since her last few public appearances. Kris kept her eyes behind big dark shades at the People’s Choice Awards on Nov. 11 and at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, where she supported daughter Kendall Jenner, 23, on Nov. 8. Perhaps the lighter view is what caused her to lose her balance? You never know!

Kris seemed to laugh at herself during her recent mishap which is why we love her so much! Despite the funny situation, we’re glad she ultimately didn’t fall and injure herself!