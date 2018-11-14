Did Kim Kardashian Photoshop A Pic Of North To Make Her Look Skinnier? See Photo

Kim Kardashian has been accused many times of Photoshopping her own body, but did she use it to make daughter North appear thinner? We’ve got the shocking details.

Kim Kardashian has been called out by fans many times for her own Photoshop fails where she tries to make her already amazing body look beyond perfect. Now the 38-year-old’s been accused of using the editing tool to make her five-year-old daughter North West appear thinner! The reality star posted an Instagram photo on Nov. 12 showing her crouched down next to North and son Saint West, three, while baring her sexy cleavage in a nude bikini while on vacation in Bali.

Nothing looked noticeably wrong with the photo until a fan site revealed that it was doctored by another Kim fan site before the KKW Beauty founder posted it. In the original pic, North’s belly was sticking out a little more in her white tank top. She was also wearing neon green shorts and Saint’s Adidas shirt was the same bright color. Though in the pic Kim shared the kids are wearing muted tan colors. In the edited photo, North’s stomach appears noticeably flatter. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE BEFORE AND AFTER PHOTO.

While it’s unthinkable to try to thin down a small child, Kim apparently was unaware that this was done to her daughter. According to The Blast, the mom of three “simply saw the photo on a fan account and posted it without realizing it had been edited.” The site also claims a Kardashian insider says Kim would “never intentionally retouch a photo of her children to make them appear thinner.”

Kim has been accused of Photoshopping everything from her butt to her arms in photos she shares on social media. But she was called out on Oct. 8 for using it to smooth out 10-month-old daughter Chicago‘s hair in a photo alongside her cousin Stormi Webster. The pic was originally posted by Stormi’s mom Kylie Jenner, but in Kim’s repost both of the babies’ skin tones appeared different from Kylie’s pic along with Chi’s less curly hair.