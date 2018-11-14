Kim & Kourtney Kardashian Try To Ignore Tristan In Khloe’s Delivery Room After His Cheating Scandal

It’s the ‘KUWTK’ scene we’ve all been waiting for! — Khloe’s birth! Kim, Kourtney and Kris all come face-to-face with Tristan for the 1st time in the delivery room since his cheating scandal!

We first wondered if the Kardashians would film Tristan Thompson‘s cheating scandal. Then, we wait for the scene to arrive. Now, it’s finally here! In this tension-filled teaser for this Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Thompson, 27, finally faces Kim, 38, Kourtney, 39, Kris, 62, and Malika, 33, after his cheating scandal!

As the clip opens, the family lets out a sigh of relief after coming close to missing the birth of Khloe’s first child. To no one’s surprise, it’s quite awkward in the crowded delivery room. But, everyone’s trying to put on a brave and drama-less face for the sake of Khloe, 34. Kim, Kourtney and Malika manage to ignore the NBA player, as he holds hands with Khloe, who is attached to an oxygen mask. Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner, 21, is on Facetime and luckily, she’s making things less awkward with her positive affirmations.

“Are you going to say hi to each other or no?” Khloe says to Tristan and Kim. In an attempt to keep the peace, Tristan and Kim share a hug and put on some seemingly fake smiles. And, Kim proved that she was not happy with Tristan when she continued to mock him behind his back! She playfully threatens to cut the Cleveland Cavaliers player, by making cutting motions across her neck.

“The vibe in the room is calm. I thought there would be way more tension. As much as I want to go off, I just don’t think it’s the time so I’m going to keep it cute,” Kim explains during a confessional. “I don’t have to have a lot of interaction, I just need to be there for her.” — Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the KardashiansSunday at 9 PM, only on E!