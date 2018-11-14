Kelsea Ballerini Fired Up The CMA Awards With Her Edgy Performance Of ‘Miss Me More’

Kelsea Ballerini had Nashville shaking in its boots! After her performance at the 2018 CMA Awards, we saw her post-breakup anthem ‘Miss Me More’ in a new light.

This isn’t Kelsea Ballerini’s first rodeo. Despite her young age, the 25-year-old singer looked right at home on stage at the 2018 Country Music Association Awards as she sang “Miss Me More.” While we’ve heard her hit many a time on our Spotify playlists, Kelsea gave us a refresher course on how truly unpredictable her stage presence and vocals can be. As she strut around the stage in a black and white pantsuit, belting out the sassy lyrics we’ve all memorized, the blonde beauty proved she’s a versatile star. She can deliver feminine and edgy, as she did tonight! She very well deserves to win the Female Vocalist of the Year award, should she nab the honor. We just wished Kelsea believed it as much as us!

Kelsea has chosen to be humble as her competitors are nominees Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Kacey Musgraves and Maren Morris. Oh, you know, just all people you’d expect to headline at Stagecoach! “I feel like hopefully there will be a year where I feel like maybe it might be this year, but it’s not this year,” she told ABC Radio. “It’s not time for me yet. Every year, things seem to grow in a positive direction, so we’ll see.” Instead, Kelsea predicted that the award show’s co-host Carrie, who’s been a dominant force in the country music scene since winning American Idol in 2005, will hold that shiny trophy tonight. “I think it’s Carrie’s,” Kelsea continued. “She put out a beautiful album, she’s working her tail off, she’s about to have a baby and she’s still working her tail off! And if you’re actually going on vocalists, she’s just the queen. I think it’s her year!” Well, it’s hard to argue with that.

Still, Kelsea gave herself some credit, mentioning her “really special” headlining tour, The Unapologetically Tour, among other accomplishments. “And then opening for Keith Urban…and learning from him,” Kelsea continued to tell the radio program. Her country music mentor will also be taking the stage Wednesday night! “And then doing the coaching on The Voice, and doing a single with The Chainsmokers and releasing my third single off my record…it’s just been crazy,” she continued. And we’re going to add one more highlight to her 2018 career reel – performing at the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on Nov. 8! Kelsea kept up with the show’s trademark sex appeal in a chainmail mini dress (yes, much like the one Paris Hilton made iconic) and performed “This Feeling” with The Chainsmokers. Kelsea’s been on a roll with her live performances.

Look at that stunner, and listen to her even more stunning voice! Stay tuned for who’ll win the Female Vocalist of the Year honor.