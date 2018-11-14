Kelsea Ballerini Shines In Bold & Bright Pink Gown At 2018 CMA Awards

Kelsea Ballerini wins the red carpet once again! The country princess wowed in the CMA Awards red carpet in a bold pink gown that fit her perfectly!

What a bold and beautiful look! Kelsea Ballerini, 25, stepped out onto the CMA Awards red carpet, and no one could look away! She dazzled in a bright pink gown on the red carpet. Her hair was styled into a sleek and straight bob. Her makeup was perfect — soft and simple. She was definitely one of the best dressed of the night! Kelsea walked the red carpet with her adorable hubby Morgan Evans.

This year, Kelsea is up for Female Vocalist of the Year. She was nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year and New Artist of the Year, but didn’t win. A win this year would mark her first CMAs win ever!

Just a week before the CMA Awards, Kelsea hit the stage at the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show to perform her new song “This Feeling” with The Chainsmokers. Kelsea looked gorgeous in a sparkling gold mini dress. Unfortunately, she had to respond to a mean troll who criticized her weight.

“Hi troll. Listen,” Kelsea responded to the troll. “First of all, I’m not a model, I’m a singer. Second of all, I’m not responding to this to give you attention because you don’t deserve that, I’m responding because I’m a healthy, normal chick which I pride myself on and work hard for, and want other young girls to see that and know that ‘skinny’ is not always the goal.”