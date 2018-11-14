Kailyn Lowry: ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Slams Troll For Criticizing Son’s Long Hair — See Pic

Take that! Kailyn Lowry refused to let a fan get away with bashing her son’s lengthy locks. See the reality star’s savage response here!

It’s a mystery why some Instagram users think it’s okay to bash a baby’s looks — but Kailyn Lowry, 26, will not stand for it! When someone begged her to cut her one-year-old son Lux‘s long hair, the Teen Mom 2 star clapped back with an epic response. “Kiss my *ss,” she said. Plain and simple — but effective! It could have applied to each and every one of the hateful comments flooding the sweet pic of Kailyn and her three sons celebrating Lincoln‘s fifth birthday with an Avengers party. “I feel like she must have wanted a daughter,” one user said, while another added, “He always looks so messy.” Ugh, seriously?

To make things worse, this isn’t even the first time that Kailyn has had to respond to people hating on her baby son’s hair! When a troll told the mother of three that Lux “looked like a girl,” she fired back on Twitter with, “I don’t tell people to tape your mouth shut cause you’re ignorant. Don’t tell me what to do with my children.” Wow! She really doesn’t hold back when it comes to standing up for her kids, and we love that. The fact that anyone would spend their time on social media criticizing babies is wild, and it’s great to see Kailyn put these haters in their place.

Especially since Lux is too cute! Kailyn welcomed the little one with Chris Lopez back in 2017 and has been sharing sweet shots of him ever since.

If her followers don’t have anything nice to say about the way Kailyn’s son looks, they really shouldn’t say anything at all! But until that day comes, we’ll leave it to the reality star to keep fighting back like she does best.