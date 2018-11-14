Josiah Duggar & Lauren Swanson Have Been Trying For A Baby Since Their Wedding Night

Josiah Duggar and wife Lauren Swanson have been actively trying to have a baby since they got married five months ago and they’re getting closer than ever to starting a family.

19 and Counting stars Josiah Duggar, 22, and wife Lauren Swanson, 19, may be newlyweds but that doesn’t mean they’re not ready to become parents! “Lauren and Josiah have been married five months now and it’s not secret that they’ve been trying for a baby since their wedding night so it’s very likely she’s already pregnant,” a production source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “It’s not something they’re sharing publicly yet but the word behind the scenes on production is that she is expecting and they’re both over the moon happy about it. She comes from a family of nine kids, she’s on the same page as Josiah when it comes to a big family. They’re both still very young themselves but they’re very eager to get started on having kids.”

Lauren already started sparking pregnancy rumors when she hid her stomach underneath a loose black dress and a pink cardigan in a recent Instagram pic that showed her celebrating a wedding with three of her friends. Another hint that Lauren may be pregnant comes from the fact that lately she’s been posting pics that show her only from the chest up and in pics where her full body can be seen, she’s standing far away or covering up enough that if a baby bump is there, we wouldn’t be able to see it!

Josiah and Lauren seemed smitten with each other since the day they got together so it’s no surprise that they would want to start a family right away! The happy couple got hitched back on June 30 and called it a “perfect” day in a statement. “What a joy it is to be husband and wife!” they said in the statement. “Our wedding day was absolutely perfect! What was even more perfect was to see my beautiful bride walking down the aisle. We are so thankful the Lord has brought us to this place and we can’t wait to begin our journey as husband and wife!”