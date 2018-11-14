These baby bump rumors aren’t going anywhere! That’s because Lauren Swanson just stepped out in a baggy dress and scarf. Hiding something? Take a look!

Josiah Duggar, 22, and Lauren Swanson, 19, tied the knot in June, and Counting On fans have been waiting for the newest Duggar newlyweds to have a baby ever since! Kendra Caldwell, 20, and Joy-Anna Duggar, 21, both got pregnant on their honeymoons, after all — it happens! And thanks to this new pic of Lauren celebrating a wedding with three of her friends, it’s starting to look like she really is expecting. Even though her friends were in light dresses, the reality star covered up completely in a pink cardigan, loose black dress, plaid scarf and tights. Definitely enough clothing to conceal a baby bump, right?

Lauren and her husband have been posting a lot of pictures to their joint Instagram account, but mostly sticking to shots taken from the chest up. And in the pictures where Lauren’s stomach can be seen, she’s either standing really far away from the camera or wearing outfits — like this scarf/dress combo — that make it hard to tell what’s going on under there. Counting On fans have their fingers crossed that an announcement is coming. How fun would it be to watch Josiah and Lauren’s pregnancy journey on the TLC show?

The pair were friends for a long time before courting and getting engaged within just a few weeks. Their wedding was three months after that, so with such a speedy timeline, it doesn’t seem like they’d want to waste time taking their relationship to the next step.

Whenever they do make their announcement, here’s to hoping they come up with something creative! Since they’re part of the Duggar family and babies are born nonstop, the bar is set pretty high.