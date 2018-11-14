Channing Tatum’s New GF Jessie J Confesses She’s Infertile: ‘I Can’t Ever Have Children’

Jessie J gave an honest and humbling speech at her concert in London on Nov. 12 and in it, she shockingly revealed that doctors told her she can’t have children.

Jessie J, 30, gave fans a little glimpse into her personal pain during her concert in London on Nov. 12 when she shockingly revealed that she’s unable to have children. “I was told four years ago that I can’t ever have children,” Jessie said in front of her fans and new boyfriend Channing Tatum, 38, who was in the crowd, according to Us Weekly. “I wanted to write this song for myself in my moment of pain and sadness but also to give myself joy, to give other people something that they can listen to in the moment when it gets really hard. So if you’ve ever experienced anything with this or have seen somebody else go through it or have lost a child, then please know you’re not alone in your pain and I’m thinking of you when I sing this song.”

Jessie then proceeded to sing her heartfelt song “Four Letter Word” from her 2018 album R.O.S.E. The lyrics of the tune reflect Jessie’s story and the devastation she went through after hearing the sad news. “I pray I get the chance to bloom, Feels in my heart, we’ll meet one another, You’ll be my baby, I’ll be your mother,” some of the lyrics read.

This news, of course, means that if Jessie and Channing’s relationship gets serious, they won’t be able to have biological children, but never say never. Jessie didn’t reveal the exact health reason she’s unable to give birth but since there are so many options for women who want to be mothers these days, anything is possible. Channing, who separated from wife Jenna Dewan, 37, in Apr., also didn’t seem to mind Jessie’s difficult diagnosis as he cheered on his lady love on Instagram. He posted a pic of her on stage during the same show and his caption said it all. “This woman just poured her heart out on stage at the Royal Albert Hall. Whoever was there got to witness something special. Wow,” his caption read.