Jennifer Garner: Why She Won’t Call John Miller Her Boyfriend, Even Though They’re Having ‘Fun’

Jennifer Garner and her new man are too cute! But – it looks like she’s not ready to define the relationship. Here’s why she’s not calling John Miller her ‘boyfriend’ just yet.

Jennifer Garner, 46, stepped out with her new beau John Miller, 40, on Nov. 9, marking their first public appearance together, but don’t go thinking this means the two are getting hot and heavy! In fact, the actress has no interest in putting a label on their relationship. “She doesn’t call him her boyfriend,” a source told People magazine. “But she loves getting attention from John. They have fun together and it’s easy.” Jen is all about that lowkey love!

Despite the fun they have together, Jen and her new man still lead very separate lives.“She only sees John when she isn’t busy with her kids,” the insider also said. “He understands that her kids are her number one priority.” Plus, John is the CEO and chairman of holding company Cali Group, so he has his hands full with work. “Jen is in a good place,” the source added. “She is relieved that the divorce is finalized and Ben is doing well, too.”

It’s understandable that Jen would want to take things slow. She and Ben Affleck, 46, just finalized their divorce in early October, after announcing their plans to split in June 2015. The two stars shared 10 years of marriage together. The exes, who’ve remained friendly since their separation, met with a private judge and sorted out the final details of their split on Oct. 5, court documents confirm. The big news came on the same day that the actor confirmed he had completed 40 days in rehab, after being whisked away by Jen herself to the rehabilitation center.

Jen may not be speeding to the alter with John, or even heading towards a solidified relationship, but the pair ARE adorable together. Their very first public date out included a romantic night out at the theater! The lovebirds attended a performance of the critically acclaimed musical Dear Evan Hansen at the Ahmanson Theatre, according to E! News. Although they sneakily made separate entrances and exits at the show, they were snapped arriving in the same car together, with big grins plastered on their faces.