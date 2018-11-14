24 Hottest CMAs Dresses Of All-Time: Carrie Underwood, Taylor Swift & More

Get pumped for the 2018 CMA Awards by looking through some of the hottest red carpet looks the show has ever seen!

The 2018 Country Music Association Awards are going down on Nov. 14, so we thought it’d be fun to prepare by taking a glance back at some of our favorite red carpet looks from over the years! From country darlings like Carrie Underwood and Kelsea Ballerini to celebrity guests like Karlie Kloss and Lea Michele, there have been plenty of stars who graced the CMAs red carpet in beautiful gowns.

Underwood never fails to impress us with her red carpet attire. One of our favorite looks of hers came last year when she arrived at the Nashville event in a blue Fouad Sarkis gown. The mermaid style dress featured a plunging off-the-shoulder neckline with ruffled sleeves. The “Cry Pretty” hitmaker finished off the ensemble with silver earrings and rings.

Karlie Kloss also made a major statement in 2017 when she showed up at the event to present the award for Song of the Year, which ended up going to best friend Taylor Swift, although she was in New York for Saturday Night Live rehearsals at the time. (Swift penned Little Big Town‘s hit song “Better Man” and the band accepted the award on her behalf). We were completely enamored with Kloss’ blood orange Elie Saab beaded gown. The model opted to go braless under the dress which was a smart choice considering the open back and plunging neckline.

Want to see even more of the hottest CMAs dresses ever? Then get clicking through the gallery above!

The 2018 CMA Awards air Wednesday, Nov. 14 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.