Hallmark Christmas Movie Schedule 2018: Full List Of All The Holiday Films To Watch
Tis the season! Hallmark is rolling out so many amazing Christmas movies over the course of November and December, and we’ve got the full schedule so you can get your DVR prepped and ready!
After Halloween, it’s time to start watching Christmas movies. Every year, Hallmark rolls out incredible holiday movies for everyone in your family. Their 2018 Christmas movie schedule is top notch and features stars like Kellie Pickler, Lacey Chabert, Candace Cameron Bure, Emily Osment, Christina Milian, and more.
For the rest of November and all of December, Hallmark will be premiering new Christmas movies. If you need to get into the holiday spirit, look no further. So, grab some hot chocolate, get your Christmas tree ready, and settle down on the couch. These holiday movies are not to be missed. Check out the schedule below!
Saturday, Nov. 17
Christmas at Graceland at 8 p.m. on Hallmark
Stars Kellie Pickler and Wes Brown
Return to Christmas Creek at 9 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
Stars Kathie Lee Gifford, Kimberley Sustad, Paul Campbell
Sunday, Nov. 18
Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa at 8 p.m. on HallmarkTime
Stars Jill Wagner, Mark Deklin, Holly Robinson-Peete, Barbara Niven, Andrew Francis, Ashley Williams
A Godwink Christmas at 8 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
Stars Tori Anderson, Stephen Huszar, Steven Weber, Kari Matchett
Monday, Nov. 19
Last Vermont Christmas at 9 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
Stars Erin Cahill, Justin Bruening
Tuesday, Nov. 20
Hope at Christmas at 9 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
Stars Ryan Paevey, Scottie Thompson
Wednesday, Nov. 21
Christmas at Grand Valley at 8 p.m. on Hallmark
Stars Danica McKellar, Brennan Elliott
Thursday, Nov. 22
Christmas at the Palace at 8 p.m. on Hallmark
Stars Merritt Patterson, Brittany Bristow
Friday, Nov. 23
Pride, Prejudice and Mistletoe at 8 p.m. on Hallmark
Stars Lacey Chabert, Brendan Penny
Saturday, Nov. 24
Christmas Everlasting at 8 p.m. on Hallmark Channel — Hallmark Hall of Fame
Stars Tatyana Ali, Dondre T. Whitfield, Patti LaBelle, Dennis Haysbert
Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane at 9 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
Stars Alicia Witt, Colin Ferguson
Sunday, Nov. 25
A Shoe Addict’s Christmas at 8 p.m. on Hallmark
Stars Candace Cameron Bure, Luke Macfarlane
Saturday, Dec. 1
Mingle All the Way at 8 p.m. on Hallmark
Stars Jen Lilley, Brant Daugherty, Lindsay Wagner
Christmas Wonderland at 9 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
Stars Emily Osment
Sunday, Dec. 2
A Majestic Christmas at 8 p.m. on Hallmark
Stars Jerrika Hinton, Christian Vincent
Once Upon a Christmas Miracle at 9 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
Stars Aimee Teegarden, Brett Dalton
Saturday, Dec. 8
Homegrown Christmas at 8 p.m. on Hallmark
Stars Lori Loughlin, Victor Webster
Memories of Christmas at 8 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
Stars Christina Milian, Mark Taylor
Sunday, Dec. 9
Welcome to Christmas at 8 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
Stars Jennifer Finnigan, Eric Mabius
Northern Lights of Christmas at 9 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
Stars Ashley Williams, Corey Sevier
Saturday, Dec. 15
Entertaining Christmas at 8 p.m. on Hallmark
Stars Jodie Sweetin
Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas at 9 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
Stars Josh Henderson, Megan Park
Sunday, Dec. 16
A Gingerbread Romance at 8 p.m. on Hallmark
Stars Tia Mowry-Hardrict, Duane Henry
Reunited for Christmas at 9 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
Stars Nikki Deloach, Mike Faiola
Saturday, Dec. 22
Jingle Around the Clock (Formerly: Christmas Copy) at 8 p.m. on Hallmark
Stars Brooke Nevin, Michael Cassidy
Small Town Christmas at 9 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
Stars Kristoffer Polaha, Ashley Newbrough
Sunday, Dec. 23
Christmas Made to Order at 8 p.m. on Hallmark
Stars Alexa PenaVega, Jonathan Bennett
Christmas Bells Are Ringing at 9 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
Stars Emilie Ullerup, Josh Kelly
Tuesday, Dec. 25
When Calls the Heart: The Greatest Christmas Blessing at 8 p.m. on Hallmark
Stars Lori Loughlin, Erin Krakow, Jack Wagner, Pascale Hutton, Kavan Smith, Paul Greene
Saturday, Dec. 29
A Midnight Kiss at 8 p.m. on Hallmark
Stars Carlos PenaVega
Hallmark is truly blessing us with so much Christmas cheer this holiday season. These Christmas movies are something we all look forward to every year. Stay tuned for more holiday TV schedules and content!