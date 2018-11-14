Hallmark Christmas Movie Schedule 2018: Full List Of All The Holiday Films To Watch

Tis the season! Hallmark is rolling out so many amazing Christmas movies over the course of November and December, and we’ve got the full schedule so you can get your DVR prepped and ready!

After Halloween, it’s time to start watching Christmas movies. Every year, Hallmark rolls out incredible holiday movies for everyone in your family. Their 2018 Christmas movie schedule is top notch and features stars like Kellie Pickler, Lacey Chabert, Candace Cameron Bure, Emily Osment, Christina Milian, and more.

For the rest of November and all of December, Hallmark will be premiering new Christmas movies. If you need to get into the holiday spirit, look no further. So, grab some hot chocolate, get your Christmas tree ready, and settle down on the couch. These holiday movies are not to be missed. Check out the schedule below!

Saturday, Nov. 17

Christmas at Graceland at 8 p.m. on Hallmark

Stars Kellie Pickler and Wes Brown

Return to Christmas Creek at 9 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Stars Kathie Lee Gifford, Kimberley Sustad, Paul Campbell

Sunday, Nov. 18

Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa at 8 p.m. on HallmarkTime

Stars Jill Wagner, Mark Deklin, Holly Robinson-Peete, Barbara Niven, Andrew Francis, Ashley Williams

A Godwink Christmas at 8 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Stars Tori Anderson, Stephen Huszar, Steven Weber, Kari Matchett

Monday, Nov. 19

Last Vermont Christmas at 9 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Stars Erin Cahill, Justin Bruening

Tuesday, Nov. 20

Hope at Christmas at 9 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Stars Ryan Paevey, Scottie Thompson

Wednesday, Nov. 21

Christmas at Grand Valley at 8 p.m. on Hallmark

Stars Danica McKellar, Brennan Elliott

Thursday, Nov. 22

Christmas at the Palace at 8 p.m. on Hallmark

Stars Merritt Patterson, Brittany Bristow

Friday, Nov. 23

Pride, Prejudice and Mistletoe at 8 p.m. on Hallmark

Stars Lacey Chabert, Brendan Penny

Saturday, Nov. 24

Christmas Everlasting at 8 p.m. on Hallmark Channel — Hallmark Hall of Fame

Stars Tatyana Ali, Dondre T. Whitfield, Patti LaBelle, Dennis Haysbert

Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane at 9 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Stars Alicia Witt, Colin Ferguson

Sunday, Nov. 25

A Shoe Addict’s Christmas at 8 p.m. on Hallmark

Stars Candace Cameron Bure, Luke Macfarlane

Saturday, Dec. 1

Mingle All the Way at 8 p.m. on Hallmark

Stars Jen Lilley, Brant Daugherty, Lindsay Wagner

Christmas Wonderland at 9 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Stars Emily Osment

Sunday, Dec. 2

A Majestic Christmas at 8 p.m. on Hallmark

Stars Jerrika Hinton, Christian Vincent

Once Upon a Christmas Miracle at 9 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Stars Aimee Teegarden, Brett Dalton

Saturday, Dec. 8

Homegrown Christmas at 8 p.m. on Hallmark

Stars Lori Loughlin, Victor Webster

Memories of Christmas at 8 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Stars Christina Milian, Mark Taylor

Sunday, Dec. 9

Welcome to Christmas at 8 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Stars Jennifer Finnigan, Eric Mabius

Northern Lights of Christmas at 9 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Stars Ashley Williams, Corey Sevier

Saturday, Dec. 15

Entertaining Christmas at 8 p.m. on Hallmark

Stars Jodie Sweetin

Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas at 9 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Stars Josh Henderson, Megan Park

Sunday, Dec. 16

A Gingerbread Romance at 8 p.m. on Hallmark

Stars Tia Mowry-Hardrict, Duane Henry

Reunited for Christmas at 9 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Stars Nikki Deloach, Mike Faiola

Saturday, Dec. 22

Jingle Around the Clock (Formerly: Christmas Copy) at 8 p.m. on Hallmark

Stars Brooke Nevin, Michael Cassidy

Small Town Christmas at 9 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Stars Kristoffer Polaha, Ashley Newbrough

Sunday, Dec. 23

Christmas Made to Order at 8 p.m. on Hallmark

Stars Alexa PenaVega, Jonathan Bennett

Christmas Bells Are Ringing at 9 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Stars Emilie Ullerup, Josh Kelly

Tuesday, Dec. 25

When Calls the Heart: The Greatest Christmas Blessing at 8 p.m. on Hallmark

Stars Lori Loughlin, Erin Krakow, Jack Wagner, Pascale Hutton, Kavan Smith, Paul Greene

Saturday, Dec. 29

A Midnight Kiss at 8 p.m. on Hallmark

Stars Carlos PenaVega

Hallmark is truly blessing us with so much Christmas cheer this holiday season. These Christmas movies are something we all look forward to every year. Stay tuned for more holiday TV schedules and content!