Hallmark Christmas Movie Schedule 2018: Full List Of All The Holiday Films To Watch

As interim school superintendent Eve trims budgets, and now shes in her hometown where its personal. Her handsome neighbor Liam is a music teacher and Eve feels his program must be cut. But luckily her friend is married to an IT guy, whos created a website for donations directly to save the Arts program. Launched during the tree lighting ceremony, where Liams students will perform, the website could provide the Christmas miracle the town needs. Already the Universe is cooperating. Eve is back home and she, Liam and his daughter look like they might be celebrating many a future Christmas. Photo: Kellie Pickler, Wes Brown Credit: ©2018 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Katherine Bomboy
When Nells bracelet slips into a Salvation Army pot, Connor accuses her of stealing. Later, Nell learns hes the client, who wants to turn The Majestic Theater into a multiplex. Though Nell and the town want to preserve The Majestic, she and Connor still develop an attraction. But when a freeze bursts the pipes and the Christmas Pageant is in jeopardy, Connor helps out and the town warms up to him. Also heating up is the romance between Nell and Connor, until she quits her job to start her own firm, and he wrongly thinks shes bailing on The Majestic. Photo: Jerrika Hinton, Christian Vincent Credit: ©2018 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Daniel Haber
Successful architect Taylor Scott is poised for a promotion and a move to Paris but before thats decided, her boss tasks her with creating a life-sized gingerbread house for a holiday competition. She partners with pastry chef Adam Dale, and though their styles are different, they form a deep connection working together. Taylor starts to feel a sense of home with Adam and his daughter for the first time in her life, and inspires Adam to follow his own career dreams. With a job opportunity awaiting her, Taylor must choose between that big move and the life shes created with Adam. Photo: Duane Henry, Tia Mowry-Hardrict, Melody Niemann Credit: ©2018 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Kailey Schwerman
Financial advisor Darcy Fitzwilliam returns home from the for the holidays and quickly reconnects with her high school nemesis, Luke Bennett. They spend time together helping Darcys mother plan a Christmas charity gala and realize the hasty judgments they made on one another in high school may be incorrect. As they spend more time together, Darcy feels a connection with Luke and begins to suspect he brings her more happiness than her job in the city or her one-time boyfriend, Carl. As Christmas approaches and her time at home nears its end Darcy must decide where she wants to spend her future  and with whom. Photo: Brendan Penny, Lacey Chabert Credit: ©2018 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Shane Mahood View Gallery View Gallery 7 Photos.
Tis the season! Hallmark is rolling out so many amazing Christmas movies over the course of November and December, and we’ve got the full schedule so you can get your DVR prepped and ready!

After Halloween, it’s time to start watching Christmas movies. Every year, Hallmark rolls out incredible holiday movies for everyone in your family. Their 2018 Christmas movie schedule is top notch and features stars like Kellie Pickler, Lacey Chabert, Candace Cameron Bure, Emily Osment, Christina Milian, and more.

For the rest of November and all of December, Hallmark will be premiering new Christmas movies. If you need to get into the holiday spirit, look no further. So, grab some hot chocolate, get your Christmas tree ready, and settle down on the couch. These holiday movies are not to be missed. Check out the schedule below!

Saturday, Nov. 17
Christmas at Graceland at 8 p.m. on Hallmark
Stars Kellie Pickler and Wes Brown

Return to Christmas Creek at 9 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
Stars Kathie Lee Gifford, Kimberley Sustad, Paul Campbell

Sunday, Nov. 18
Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa at 8 p.m. on HallmarkTime
Stars Jill Wagner, Mark Deklin, Holly Robinson-Peete, Barbara Niven, Andrew Francis, Ashley Williams

A Godwink Christmas at 8 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
Stars Tori Anderson, Stephen Huszar, Steven Weber, Kari Matchett

Monday, Nov. 19
Last Vermont Christmas at 9 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
Stars Erin Cahill, Justin Bruening

Tuesday, Nov. 20
Hope at Christmas at 9 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
Stars Ryan Paevey, Scottie Thompson

Wednesday, Nov. 21
Christmas at Grand Valley at 8 p.m. on Hallmark
Stars Danica McKellar, Brennan Elliott

Thursday, Nov. 22
Christmas at the Palace at 8 p.m. on Hallmark
Stars Merritt Patterson, Brittany Bristow

Friday, Nov. 23
Pride, Prejudice and Mistletoe at 8 p.m. on Hallmark
Stars Lacey Chabert, Brendan Penny

Saturday, Nov. 24
Christmas Everlasting at 8 p.m. on Hallmark Channel — Hallmark Hall of Fame
Stars Tatyana Ali, Dondre T. Whitfield, Patti LaBelle, Dennis Haysbert

Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane at 9 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
Stars Alicia Witt, Colin Ferguson

Sunday, Nov. 25
A Shoe Addict’s Christmas at 8 p.m. on Hallmark
Stars Candace Cameron Bure, Luke Macfarlane

Saturday, Dec. 1
Mingle All the Way at 8 p.m. on Hallmark
Stars Jen Lilley, Brant Daugherty, Lindsay Wagner

Christmas Wonderland at 9 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
Stars Emily Osment

Sunday, Dec. 2
A Majestic Christmas at 8 p.m. on Hallmark
Stars Jerrika Hinton, Christian Vincent

Once Upon a Christmas Miracle at 9 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
Stars Aimee Teegarden, Brett Dalton

Saturday, Dec. 8
Homegrown Christmas at 8 p.m. on Hallmark
Stars Lori Loughlin, Victor Webster

Memories of Christmas at 8 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
Stars Christina Milian, Mark Taylor

Sunday, Dec. 9
Welcome to Christmas at 8 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
Stars Jennifer Finnigan, Eric Mabius

Northern Lights of Christmas at 9 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
Stars Ashley Williams, Corey Sevier

Saturday, Dec. 15
Entertaining Christmas at 8 p.m. on Hallmark
Stars Jodie Sweetin

Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas at 9 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
Stars Josh Henderson, Megan Park

Sunday, Dec. 16
A Gingerbread Romance at 8 p.m. on Hallmark
Stars Tia Mowry-Hardrict, Duane Henry

Reunited for Christmas at 9 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
Stars Nikki Deloach, Mike Faiola

Saturday, Dec. 22
Jingle Around the Clock (Formerly: Christmas Copy) at 8 p.m. on Hallmark
Stars Brooke Nevin, Michael Cassidy

Small Town Christmas at 9 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
Stars Kristoffer Polaha, Ashley Newbrough

Sunday, Dec. 23
Christmas Made to Order at 8 p.m. on Hallmark
Stars Alexa PenaVega, Jonathan Bennett

Christmas Bells Are Ringing at 9 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
Stars Emilie Ullerup, Josh Kelly

Tuesday, Dec. 25
When Calls the Heart: The Greatest Christmas Blessing at 8 p.m. on Hallmark
Stars Lori Loughlin, Erin Krakow, Jack Wagner, Pascale Hutton, Kavan Smith, Paul Greene

Saturday, Dec. 29
A Midnight Kiss at 8 p.m. on Hallmark
Stars Carlos PenaVega

Hallmark is truly blessing us with so much Christmas cheer this holiday season. These Christmas movies are something we all look forward to every year. Stay tuned for more holiday TV schedules and content!