Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Hiring Surrogate To Have First Baby, Claims Source

Could it be? Gwen and Blake are taking their relationship to the next level by hiring a surrogate, according to a new report. We’ve got all the details on their baby plans!

The only thing that could make Gwen Stefani, 49, and Blake Shelton, 42, a more perfect couple than they already are is a baby of their own — and that just might be the case! While Gwen shares sons Apollo, 4, and Zuma, 10, and Kingston, 12, with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, 53, she and her new beau are “determined to have a child together,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are in the final stages of choosing the woman who will carry their baby,” the insider said. “It’s extremely important to Gwen that she give Blake a biological child, and Blake is so excited.” And it sounds like Gwen is super pumped too, considering how amazing her S.O. has been with her three sons. “Gwen is just so in awe of the love Blake has, not only for her but for her boys,” the source added.

These two have been dating for three years now, and while fans have been dying to see them tie the knot, baby news is just as exciting! So here’s to hoping that nine-ish months from now, the talented artists will surprise fans with a little one of their own. But until that moment comes, we’ll just have to keep obsessing over the adorable couple. Just this week alone, Blake melted our hearts multiple times from kissing Gwen at the People’s Choice Awards and posting pics from their “date night” to gushing over their relationship on Ellen DeGeneres‘ show. It doesn’t get any cuter than these two!

And if they do decide to hire someone to carry their baby, Gwen and Blake wouldn’t be the first celebrity pair to take the surrogacy route this year!

Gabrielle Union, 46, and Dwyane Wade, 36, shocked fans on Nov. 7 when they announced the birth of their baby girl after nearly ten miscarriages. Kim Kardashian, 38, Beyonce, 37, and Tyra Banks, 44, have also had surrogates. We’d love to see Gwen and Blake follow in their footsteps!

Hollywoodlife.com has reached out to Blake Shelton’s rep for comment.