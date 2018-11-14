Garth Brooks Debuts New Song ‘Stronger Than Me’ At The CMA Awards – Watch His Moving Performance

Garth Brooks used the 2018 CMA Awards to share new music! His performance of ‘Stronger Than Me’ was an emotional dedication to his wife. Watch here!

Prior to his 2018 CMA Awards performance, Garth Brooks, 56, promised “happy tears,” and he delivered. The singer chose to play “Stronger Than Me” for the very first time, which was written as a love song to his wife, Trisha Yearwood. In fact, he says it’s the love song he could never come up with, but Garth finally found his romantic side. The moving live display was incredibly touching, and one of the standout performances of the night! As his wife sat in the crowd, she was barely able to hold back tears.

Backstage at the show, Garth gushed about the meaning of the song. “The first time I played that song for Trisha was five minutes ago,” he revealed, during a press conference. “She had never heard it. She’s not a big surprise girl, but she took it well and I don’t know if you’re married, but if you’re married, there are points in your life that you never get across,” he added, when speaking to press. “You both get to this point where you argue and argue and are exhausted and done. We have two or three points in our life like that, and that song addresses two of those three points. I noticed when I addressed those points, she had a smile on her face.” How sweet!

The most surprising part of Garth’s performance? It almost didn’t happen. Originally, the CMAs turned down the reigning Entertainer of the Year’s request to play his new song, but ultimately, an agreement was reached by both parties. For the country crooner, who is known for his high-energy stadium shows, the intimate performance was definitely a change of pace. Earlier in the night, Garth opened the show on a somber note. “Tonight’s show is lovingly dedicated to those we lost far too soon,” he said, referencing the Thousand Oaks shooting in California one week before. The icon took a moment of silence with the crowd, and it was the sweetest way to open the show.

Garth wasn’t the only A-lister to hit the CMA stage. Mega-stars Jason Aldean and Miranda Lambert are linking up for a joint performance at the show, plus, Luke Combs, and Brett Young also played songs, as did Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Kenny Chesney, Kelsea Ballerini, Kacey Musgraves and more!