Gabrielle Union Posts First Pic With Baby Girl — See Sweet Mother/Daughter Shot

New mom alert! Gabrielle Union and her week-old baby girl make a perfect pair in this cuddly new pic. Take a look!

Prepare to have your heart melted! Gabrielle Union, 46, and Dwyane Wade, 36, welcomed their first child to the world on Nov. 7 through a surrogate — and the new mom just shared the cutest mother/daughter pic on Instagram. In the sweet shot, Gabrielle is kissing the top of her daughter’s head as the little one rests on her chest. Aw! “This baby smell though?! Heaven,” the actress captioned the pic. She also added strawberry and umbrella emojis, but before you start wondering whether that’s a hint about the baby’s name, Gabrielle was only referring to the patterns on her head scarf and her daughter’s onesie.

But while we may not know the baby’s moniker yet, we do know that Gabrielle is obsessed with her. “Gabrielle is holding on off on hiring a nanny or any sort of help because she doesn’t want to miss a single second with her baby,” a source close to the new mom told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She has waited so long and had almost given up hope that she would ever experience all these new mom moments, so to her even being sleep deprived and covered in spit up is nothing but a blessing.”

She and Dwyane are having the best time with their baby, and she even shared a pic of the NBA player feeding the little one a bottle on Nov. 11.

We love all of the sneak peeks Gabrielle is giving us of her daughter — especially since the bundle of joy came as a complete surprise! But now that the shocking announcement has settled, fans are anxiously awaiting the first pic of Gabrielle and Dwyane’s daughter’s face. It’s no secret she’s going to be a cutie!