See Pic
Hollywood Life

Gabrielle Union Posts First Pic With Baby Girl — See Sweet Mother/Daughter Shot

gabrielle union baby pic
REX/Shutterstock
Gabrielle Union, Dwayne Wade. Dwayne Wade, left, and Gabrielle Union arrive at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 17 Sep 2017
Dwayne Wade (L) and Gabrielle Union attend Calvin Klein's Fashion's Night Out 2012 party at the Madison Avenue store. FNO New York 2012, New York
From left, Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade arrive at the 2013 Entertainment Weekly Pre-Emmy Party, presented by L'Oreal Paris and bebe at Fig & Olive, in Los Angeles 65th Primetime Emmy Awards Entertainment Weekly Pre-Emmy Party, presented by L'Oreal Paris and bebe - Red Carpet, Los Angeles, USA - 20 Sep 2013
Public School, Dwayne Wade, Gabrielle Union Actress Gabrielle Union, left, and Miami Heat basketball player Dwayne Wade are interviewed during the presentation of the Public School collection, during Men's Fashion Week in New York New York Men's Fashion Public School, New York, USA View Gallery View Gallery 69 Photos.
Celebrity Baby Editor

New mom alert! Gabrielle Union and her week-old baby girl make a perfect pair in this cuddly new pic. Take a look!

Prepare to have your heart melted! Gabrielle Union, 46, and Dwyane Wade, 36, welcomed their first child to the world on Nov. 7 through a surrogate — and the new mom just shared the cutest mother/daughter pic on Instagram. In the sweet shot, Gabrielle is kissing the top of her daughter’s head as the little one rests on her chest. Aw! “This baby smell though?! Heaven,” the actress captioned the pic. She also added strawberry and umbrella emojis, but before you start wondering whether that’s a hint about the baby’s name, Gabrielle was only referring to the patterns on her head scarf and her daughter’s onesie.

But while we may not know the baby’s moniker yet, we do know that Gabrielle is obsessed with her. “Gabrielle is holding on off on hiring a nanny or any sort of help because she doesn’t want to miss a single second with her baby,” a source close to the new mom told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She has waited so long and had almost given up hope that she would ever experience all these new mom moments, so to her even being sleep deprived and covered in spit up is nothing but a blessing.”

She and Dwyane are having the best time with their baby, and she even shared a pic of the NBA player feeding the little one a bottle on Nov. 11.

We love all of the sneak peeks Gabrielle is giving us of her daughter — especially since the bundle of joy came as a complete surprise! But now that the shocking announcement has settled, fans are anxiously awaiting the first pic of Gabrielle and Dwyane’s daughter’s face. It’s no secret she’s going to be a cutie!