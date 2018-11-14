On to the next one. Just one month after his split with Halsey, G-Eazy was spotted cozying up with a new lady. See pics from their date night here!

Does G-Eazy have a new beau? It looks like the 29-year-old rapper is wasting no time moving on from his longtime flame Halsey, 24, and is already diving back into the dating scene. The “No Limit” hit-maker was spotted out with a mystery blonde on Nov. 13, and well, they looked pretty cozy as they strolled the streets of Los Feliz together. The pair were are smiles as they chatted side by side, and in one snap, they even wrapped their arms around each other in a sweet embrace. While we don’t know who the female in the photos is just yet, she seems to have captured G’s heart! HollywoodLife reached out to a member of G-Eazy’s camp for comment, which was not immediately returned.

It was just this past October, that G-Eazy and Halsey endured a turbulent breakup, and called it quits for the second time this year. News of their most recent split broke on Oct. 23, after G was reportedly out partying over the weekend, with a slew of girls around him. Plus, the former couple made the telltale move of unfollowing each other on social media that same weekend. Though the two had had only recently reconciled, after an initial split in early July, the romance headed south once again.

Halsey took to Twitter following her initial split with G, to give some insight to fans about the breakup. “I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel the need to inform my fans. G-Eazy and I are taking some time apart,” she said at the time. She has yet to make comment surrounding their most recent split. Although she has been rumored to be dating fellow musician John Mayer, she has vehemently denied those rumors.

It looks like G is moving on, but HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY learned why Halsey is more than ready to do the same. “Everybody knew it was only a matter of time before they broke up again, but they had to let Halsey do her thing and get it out of her system,” a source close to the singer told HL. “Once the circle of trust is broken, there’s really no point in trying again, but Halsey still loved G-Eazy, so she had to give it another try, so she did, and sure enough, it was the same result. And yeah, she’s heartbroken yet again, but she knows she has got to let it go because it is never going to work out,” they added.