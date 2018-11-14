What would you do to accomplish your dream? For Paige, as seen in the debut trailer for ‘Fighting With My Family,’ she had to face down The Rock while battling family drama to become a WWE Superstar!

Truth is stranger than fiction, and that goes double when it comes to professional wrestling. Just ask WWE’s Paige (born Saraya-Jade Bevis, 26) whose life has been turned into the upcoming biopic, Fighting With My Family. In the first trailer, released on Nov. 14, we see Paige (Florence Pugh) grow up in a “different family,” one where her parents — reformed gangster Ricky (Nick Frost) and mother Julia (Lena Headey) — make their living as professional wrestlers. Naturally, Paige and her brother Zak (Jack Lowden) want to follow in the family business and everything changes when the WWE comes calling.

What should be the happies moment in both Paige and Zak’s lives turns bittersweet when the WWE trainer, played by Vince Vaughn, picks her over her brother. With the pressure to succeed not just for herself but for the honor her family, Paige seemingly buckles while losing sight of why she got into the ring in the first place. Thankfully, she has help from someone who knows what it’s like to grow up in a wrestling family, as Dwayne Johnson, 46, (an executive producer of the film) reprises the role that made him a household name, as The Rock takes Paige under his wing. It’s a movie that promises as much “heart” as it does “headlocks,” per The Mary Sue, so fans can see it all when it hits theaters in February 2019.

Paige, who sadly retired from active in-ring action in 2017 after an injury, couldn’t hold back her excitement at seeing the trailer. “Omg I’m definitely crying my eyes out through LAX right now 😭😭 YOU GUYS LOOK AT THIS TRAILER!! My heart! Thank you for believing in mine and my families story @TheRock 😭❤️,” the SmackDown! Live general manager tweeted. The Rock also shared his excitement for the film, one that was written and directed by Stephen Merchant, the writer/director behind The Office, Extras and The Ricky Gervais Show.

“In 2012 I watched a documentary about a young, unknown British female pro wrestler [The Wrestlers: Fighting with My Family ] & her wonderfully crazy family. I loved it! It was a story that my @SevenBucksProd had to tell. That girl @RealPaigeWWE would go on to help redefine @WWE women’s wrestling. #FightingWithMyFamily,” he tweeted.

Fighting With My Family opens in New York and Los Angeles on February 14, 2019, before expanding nationwide on February 22.