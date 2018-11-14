Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Bare Booty & Cleavage Shopping In Lingerie In Incredible New Ads

Woah! Emily Ratajkowski revealed a lot of skin on Instagram on Nov. 14 as she flaunted her incredible body in a sexy matching bra and panties set to promote her new lingerie line.



Emily Ratajkowski, 27, took to Instagram on Nov. 14 to share a few incredible photos of herself wearing a maroon bra and panties set and we can’t look away! The sexy model posed in what looks like a grocery store for the pics, including one that shows her eating a snack, and she truly bared all as another shows her bare behind in a thong-style bottom! The photos were posted to promote Emily’s new lingerie line called M/RATA, which is set to come out on Nov. 22, and the surprise news is sure to make her fans happy. “I made some more stuff for you. Link in bio. Launching 11.22.18,” the brunette beauty captioned one of the pics along with a link to the Instagram account for the lingerie line.

Emily is known for posting bare-all pics in lingerie, bikinis and other small pieces of clothing so it’s no surprise she shared her most recent snapshots. In addition to her upcoming lingerie line, the gorgeous gal has a swimwear line called Inamortata Swim for which she models various bikinis and one-pieces. Since the summer is over and the fall months are in full effect, it totally makes sense that Emily would be launching a cozy new line and we’re definitely here for it!

When Emily’s not posing for amazing pics in flattering clothing, she’s occasionally seen in public hanging out with her film producer husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, 31. The duo tied the knot back on Feb. 23 and it shocked many people since Emily gave no indication of marriage plans before the nuptials. Despite the low-key romance, Emily and Sebastian always look so in love whenever they’re seen together and it’s awesome to see!

We’ll be updating with more pics if Emily decides to share more from her new lingerie line. We can’t wait to see what other choices she’ll have available in her new collection!