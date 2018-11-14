Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Insane Abs In Sexy Cutout Dress At ‘GQ’ Awards

Just when we thought Emily Ratajkowski couldn’t get any more sexier, she goes and puts her abs on full display at GQ Australia’s Men of the Year Awards on November 14! See her on the red carpet!

Emily Ratajkowski, 27, stole the show at GQ Australia‘s Men of the Year Awards at Sydney’s The Star on Wednesday, November 14! The model bared her toned tummy in a half-buttoned, turtleneck sweater top with a multi-patterned metallic skirt. Emily proved why she’s the bikini queen, showing off her abs for the paparazzi! See her full look below!

Emily hit the red carpet solo for her international night out. She did, however, pose for photos with her fellow model friend, Jordan Barrett, 21, who looked dapper in a silk two-piece grey jacket and pants. She topped off her look with straight hair, pushed behind her revealing top, a cat eye and mauve-colored lip. Emily was on hand to accept the award for International Woman of the Year.

The DKNY model was pictured without her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard on the red carpet. The two secretly tied the knot earlier this year in February. Emily and Sebastian wed in a small courthouse ceremony in New York City, and she later revealed the news on her Instagram story with photos of their rings.

Emily Ratajkowski attends GQ Australia’s Men of the Year Awards at Sydney’s The Star on Wednesday, November 14.

As for how she maintains those amazing abs? — Emily believes in a balanced diet. It’s truly that simple. “I like to keep it really balanced to give my body energy and also be healthy,” she said back in July. “I cook a lot, so that really helps,” the model said. “You know how much salt and sugar and all of that kind of stuff you are putting in your body.” Emily also admitted she “craves iron” and loves meat. Believe it or not, the model is not a “big gym person.” Instead, she prefers to be outdoors, hiking in LA or taking in a yoga class!