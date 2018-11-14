Jennifer Aniston is a country queen in the upcoming Netflix movie ‘Dumplin.’ She plays a pageant mom to her plus-size teenage daughter who wants to follow in her mom’s footsteps. Watch the first trailer now!

Julie Murphy’s best-selling book Dumplin’ is finally coming to life, thanks to Netflix. The first trailer for the highly-anticipated movie was released Nov. 14, and you’ve never seen Jennifer Aniston in a role like this. The film follows Dumplin’ (Danielle Macdonald), the plus-size, teenage daughter of a former beauty queen (Jennifer), who signs up for her mom’s pageant as a protest that escalates when other contestants follow her footsteps, revolutionizing the pageant and their small Texas town.

Jennifer dazzles in lavish dresses and rocks some big beauty pageant hair. Her southern accent is adorable! Jennifer’s character, Rosie Dickson, runs the local Miss Teen Blue Bonnet pageant, and she is shocked to see her daughter, Willowdean (a.k.a. Will/Dumplin’), try out for the pageant. “Pageants are harder than you think,” Rosie says to her daughter. Dumplin’ claps back, “I’m Rosie Dickson’s daughter. It runs in my blood.” Dumplin’ gets some pageant help from some fierce drag queens and her friends. At the end of the trailer, Rosie tears up and has to blow dry her face so her makeup doesn’t stain anything. Classic.

There’s also some romance building between Dumplin’ and her pal, Bo. “Willowdean Dixon, I think you’re beautiful,” Bo says in the trailer. “To hell with anyone else who’s ever made you feel less than that.” YASSSS! Dumplin’ will be launching in select theaters and on Netflix on Dec. 7. The movie also stars Odeya Rush, Dove Cameron, Bex Taylor-Klaus, Luke Benward, and Harold Perrinea. Dumplin’ will also feature new music from country legend Dolly Parton, including “Girl In The Movies.” Cancel all your plans for Dec. 7!