CMA Awards Best Dressed: Carrie Underwood, Kelsea Ballerini & More
From host Carrie Underwood to performer Miranda Lambert, see all the best fashion moments from the 2018 CMA Awards red carpet! Click for pics!
There were major stars like Carrie Underwood (who is co-hosting tonight), Miranda Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini, Kacey Musgraves, Bebe Rexha and Maren Morris at the 2018 CMA Awards, and everyone looked drop dead gorgeous! Scroll through the gallery above to see some of our favorite red carpet looks of the night right here! The show was held live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 14 and the stars really brought their fashion A-game.
Carrie showed off her growing baby bump in a floral gown with long sleeves. Kelsea wore a hot pink gown with a train and flirty cap sleeves. Kellie Pickler was one of the first to arrive, and she looked so GLAM in a marigold yellow gown by Anne Barge. It was one shoulder, and hugged her curves to perfection, showing off her tiny waist. Her hair was retro inspired, in a faux lob, and she rocked a red lip. Lindsay Ell wore a sexy silver and white dress with a thigh-high slit up to her waist, basically! Wow!