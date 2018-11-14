CMA Awards Best Dressed: Carrie Underwood, Kelsea Ballerini & More

From host Carrie Underwood to performer Miranda Lambert, see all the best fashion moments from the 2018 CMA Awards red carpet! Click for pics!

There were major stars like Carrie Underwood (who is co-hosting tonight), Miranda Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini, Kacey Musgraves, Bebe Rexha and Maren Morris at the 2018 CMA Awards, and everyone looked drop dead gorgeous! Scroll through the gallery above to see some of our favorite red carpet looks of the night right here! The show was held live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 14 and the stars really brought their fashion A-game.

Carrie showed off her growing baby bump in a floral gown with long sleeves. Kelsea wore a hot pink gown with a train and flirty cap sleeves. Kellie Pickler was one of the first to arrive, and she looked so GLAM in a marigold yellow gown by Anne Barge. It was one shoulder, and hugged her curves to perfection, showing off her tiny waist. Her hair was retro inspired, in a faux lob, and she rocked a red lip. Lindsay Ell wore a sexy silver and white dress with a thigh-high slit up to her waist, basically! Wow!

Cassadee Pope went daring with a plunging neckline. Her blue and black dress was intricate, with feathered lace on top and a brocade bottom. She wore a super dramatic smokey eye and had her hair pinned up in a rock and roll-inspired french twist. Carly Pearce wore a stunning Monique Lhuillier dress, in collaboration with Rue La La, and shoes byGiuseppe Zanotti. Singer and songwriter Jamie Floyd wore a gorgeous red mermaid style gown, with pretty ringlets in her hair.

There were so many amazing looks, it’s hard to pick a favorite!