CMA Awards 2018 Wackiest Dressed: Morgan Wallen’s Plaid & Denim Jacket & More

The 2018 CMA Awards featured some very interesting fashion choices. Take a look at the red carpet outfits that made us all do a double take!

Celebrities love to think out of the box when it comes to looks on the red carpet, and we don’t blame them! The red carpet is an opportunity for stars to show off their unique and fun personalities. The 2018 CMA Awards red carpet featured its fair share of unique looks. You have to applaud the celebs for not going with the norm!

RaeLynn’s red carpet look was one we’d definitely never seen before. The Voice alum walked the CMAs red carpet in a black gown with ruffled white fabric that went from her left shoulder to the right side of her gown. It was definitely an interesting look for sure! Meghan Linsey went for a very different look and rocked a blue velvet pantsuit that paired with her bright orange hair. Morgan Wallen’s suit jacket was a combination of plaid and denim. Hey, this is country music’s biggest night! To each their own!

TK McKamy stepped out onto the red carpet in a pale pink suit. It may be nearly winter, but TK is still feeling summer vibes! Lucas Hoge hit the red carpet in a black and white floral jacket.

The 2018 CMA Awards will be hosted by Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley. Performers include both Carrie and Brad, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Dierks Bentley with Brothers Osborne, Miranda Lambert, Jason Aldean, and more. What a night to be a country music fan!