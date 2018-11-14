CMA Awards 2018 Winners — Full List: Chris Stapleton & More

It’s one of the biggest nights in country music: the CMA Awards! So many amazing music stars are nominated, so follow along as the winners are announced to see if your favorite won big!

The 52nd Annual Country Music Association Awards – being held on Nov. 11 at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee — looks to celebrate the best and brightest stars in the genre. With Chris Stapleton leading the pack with the most nominations (5) it will be interesting to see who wins big. Will Jason Aldean pick up his second “Entertainer of the Year” award for this year? Will Miranda Lambert or Carrie Underwood take home the award for Female Vocalist of the Year? Will any song besides Dan + Shay’s “Tequila” take home the trophy for Single of the Year and/or Song Of The Year.

As fans wait to see who wins what, they’ll be treated to nearly two dozen performances. In addition to Dan + Shay, Carrie Underwood, and Jason Aldean (who will be performing with Miranda Lambert) stars like Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan, Old Dominion, Kacey Musgraves, Pistol Annies, and Garth Brooks are set to perform. Plus, Brad Paisely and Carrie Underwood are back to host for the 11 th consecutive time.

We’ll continue to update this post with all the winners as they are announced. They’ll be indicated in BOLD under their categories below!

Female Vocalist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Sugarland

Single of the Year (awarded to Artist, Producers & Mix Engineers)

“Broken Halos” – Chris Stapleton

“Drinkin’ Problem” – Midland

“Drowns The Whiskey” – Jason Aldean ft. Miranda Lambert

“Meant To Be” – Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line

“Tequila” – Dan + Shay

New Artist of the Year

Lauren Alaina

Luke Combs

Chris Janson

Midland

Brett Young

Male Vocalist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Entertainer of the Year

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Kenny Chesney

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Album of the Year

From A Room: Volume 2 – Chris Stapleton

Golden Hour – Kacey Musgraves

Graffiti U – Keith Urban

Life Changes – Thomas Rhett

The Mountain – Dierks Bentley

Song of the Year (awarded to Songwriters)

“Body Like a Back Road” – Sam Hunt

“Broken Halos” – Chris Stapleton

“Drowns The Whiskey” – Jason Aldean ft. Miranda Lambert

“Drunk Girl” – Chris Janson

“Tequila” – Dan + Shay

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady Antebellum

LANCO

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Musical Event of the Year

“Burning Man” – Dierks Bentley ft. Brothers Osborne

“Dear Hate” – Maren Morris ft. Vince Gill

“Drowns the Whiskey” – Jason Aldean ft. Miranda Lambert

“Everything’s Gonna Be Alright” – David Lee Murphy with Kenny Chesney

“Meant To Be” – Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line

Musician of the Year

Jerry Douglas, Dobro

Paul Franklin, Steel guitar

Dann Huff, Guitar

Mac McAnally, Guitar

Derek Wells, Guitar

Music Video of the Year (awarded to Artist and Director)

“Babe” – Sugarland ft. Taylor Swift

“Cry Pretty” – Carrie Underwood

“Drunk Girl” – Chris Janson

“Marry Me” – Thomas Rhett

“Tequila” – Dan + Shay