CMA Awards 2018 Winners — Full List: Chris Stapleton & More
It’s one of the biggest nights in country music: the CMA Awards! So many amazing music stars are nominated, so follow along as the winners are announced to see if your favorite won big!
The 52nd Annual Country Music Association Awards – being held on Nov. 11 at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee — looks to celebrate the best and brightest stars in the genre. With Chris Stapleton leading the pack with the most nominations (5) it will be interesting to see who wins big. Will Jason Aldean pick up his second “Entertainer of the Year” award for this year? Will Miranda Lambert or Carrie Underwood take home the award for Female Vocalist of the Year? Will any song besides Dan + Shay’s “Tequila” take home the trophy for Single of the Year and/or Song Of The Year.
As fans wait to see who wins what, they’ll be treated to nearly two dozen performances. In addition to Dan + Shay, Carrie Underwood, and Jason Aldean (who will be performing with Miranda Lambert) stars like Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan, Old Dominion, Kacey Musgraves, Pistol Annies, and Garth Brooks are set to perform. Plus, Brad Paisely and Carrie Underwood are back to host for the 11 th consecutive time.
We’ll continue to update this post with all the winners as they are announced. They’ll be indicated in BOLD under their categories below!
Female Vocalist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Sugarland
Single of the Year (awarded to Artist, Producers & Mix Engineers)
“Broken Halos” – Chris Stapleton
“Drinkin’ Problem” – Midland
“Drowns The Whiskey” – Jason Aldean ft. Miranda Lambert
“Meant To Be” – Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line
“Tequila” – Dan + Shay
New Artist of the Year
Lauren Alaina
Luke Combs
Chris Janson
Midland
Brett Young
Male Vocalist of the Year
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Entertainer of the Year
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Kenny Chesney
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Album of the Year
From A Room: Volume 2 – Chris Stapleton
Golden Hour – Kacey Musgraves
Graffiti U – Keith Urban
Life Changes – Thomas Rhett
The Mountain – Dierks Bentley
Song of the Year (awarded to Songwriters)
“Body Like a Back Road” – Sam Hunt
“Broken Halos” – Chris Stapleton
“Drowns The Whiskey” – Jason Aldean ft. Miranda Lambert
“Drunk Girl” – Chris Janson
“Tequila” – Dan + Shay
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady Antebellum
LANCO
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Musical Event of the Year
“Burning Man” – Dierks Bentley ft. Brothers Osborne
“Dear Hate” – Maren Morris ft. Vince Gill
“Drowns the Whiskey” – Jason Aldean ft. Miranda Lambert
“Everything’s Gonna Be Alright” – David Lee Murphy with Kenny Chesney
“Meant To Be” – Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line
Musician of the Year
Jerry Douglas, Dobro
Paul Franklin, Steel guitar
Dann Huff, Guitar
Mac McAnally, Guitar
Derek Wells, Guitar
Music Video of the Year (awarded to Artist and Director)
“Babe” – Sugarland ft. Taylor Swift
“Cry Pretty” – Carrie Underwood
“Drunk Girl” – Chris Janson
“Marry Me” – Thomas Rhett
“Tequila” – Dan + Shay