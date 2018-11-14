CMA Awards 2018 Red Carpet: See Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris & More Of The Arrivals

The 2018 Country Music Association Awards red carpet has officially begun! See all the stunning arrivals in Nashville!

It’s time for the CMA Awards! But before the 2018 awards show can begin, some of our favorite country stars have to walk the red carpet! Everyone from Olivia Culpo to Maren Morris have showed up at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee wearing gorgeous gowns and we can’t help but stare at all these stunning photos!

One person who we are especially stoked to see on the red carpet is Carrie Underwood. The country singer, 35, will be hosting the show alongside Brad Paisley for the 11th straight year. Talk about a dynamic duo! Both country stars will also be performing at the event and we can’t wait to see what Underwood wears when she takes the stage. Based on her past hosting gigs, we can bet she has plenty of wardrobe changes ahead!

But Underwood isn’t the only star whose fashion we need to get excited about! Some of the announced performers include Miranda Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line with Bebe Rexha, and Lauren Alaina, who will all have their opportunity to shine on the red carpet ahead of their sets.

So what are you waiting for? Get clicking through the gallery above to see all the red carpet arrivals at the 52nd Annual Country Music Association Awards! Then catch the show at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.