Chris Lane, Lauren Bushnell & More Hot Couples Hit The Red Carpet At The 2018 CMAs

Could these duos get any more adorable? So many country singers took their relationships to the red carpet tonight, making it clear where they get inspo for their love songs. Take a look!

Country music isn’t the only thing in the air tonight! There was so much love at the Country Music Awards Association on Nov. 14 that we almost couldn’t stand it. Lauren Bushnell, 28, and Chris Lane, 34, who made their red carpet debut at the BMI Country Awards just one day earlier, showed up together again looking so stunning! The Bachelor star’s orange sheer dress shimmered with a slit, and her new S.O. sported a black suit with a maroon button down. While Chris may not have been nominated for any awards at the show, he and Lauren couldn’t have looked happier to be posing for pics on the 2018 CMAs red carpet along with country music’s other hottest couples.

But seeing all of these perfect partners stunning before the show wasn’t exactly a surprise. Country artists always bring their best to the CMAs — and their significant others! Who could forget how sweet Carrie and Mike looked last year? The “Cry Pretty singer” wore plunging navy dress that flared out at the bottom with long sleeves that slid off both shoulders. With her hair behind her ears and away from her face, she looked perfect. How could she possibly top such a stunning look this year? Plot twist — she did! And with a baby bump to boot.

Of course, 2018 brought its fair share of gorgeous duos from Walker Hayes and his wife in a gray suit and a cutout dress to Scotty McCreery and his lovely lady in a sparkly silver jacket and a black strapless dress.

