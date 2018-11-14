Carrie Underwood’s Outfits During The CMA Awards — See Her 11 Costume Changes

Having a baby bump won’t hold her back! Carrie had a BUNCH of outfit changes while hosting the CMA Awards — see every look below!

On the red carpet, Carrie Underwood, 35, stunned in a nude dress covered in pink and purple flowers, by Uel Camilo. Once the show started, Carrie hit the stage in black pants and a hot pink cape that was gorgeous. She also rocked super high heels — the STELLA LUNA Stella 105 Sandal in Black — what a trooper! Despite the bright pink look, she revealed she is pregnant with a boy! Congrats, Carrie!

Next, she hit the stage in a dress made of bubble wrap, which was given as a gift from co-host Brad Paisley, who was concerned for her since two days after the show last year, she fell and severely injured her face. Next, she stunned in a navy mini dress. It had sheer sleeves and showed off her toned legs! (Read some pregnancy-safe workout tips from one of the biggest trainers in Nashville here!)

Next, it was more sequins — a tight, red midi dress with long sleeves. For her performance of “Love Wins,” she wore a tight blue dress with a blue cape draped beautifully over her. It had a rainbow lining — perfect for the message of the song. Next up, she rocked a sleeveless black sequin dress. She pulled her hair up into a side updo. Gorgeous!

Carrie then rocked a GORGEOUS gold dress. The strapless gown shimmered in the lights and was so amazing! Then, she went back to long sleeves, rocking a pink dress with an intricate sequin pattern. Next, she rocked a blue velvet ball gown. Finally, she wore a sparkly black gown with sheer sleeves. See all of Carrie’s outfits from the night in the gallery attached!