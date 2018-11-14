Carrie Underwood Reveals Sex Of Baby #2 At CMA Awards 3 Mos. After Pregnancy Announcement

After an accidental gender reveal at the 2014 CMA Awards, Carrie took matters into her own hands! This time, she made an epic announcement of her own. Find out whether she’s having a boy or girl!

Who could forget the time Brad Paisley, 46, accidentally let it slip that Carrie Underwood, 35, was expecting a baby boy? They were hosting the Country Music Association Awards in 2014 when he spilled the beans, but even though the Carrie is pregnant and hosting with Brad again, she did things a little differently. The “Cry Pretty” singer, who showed up to the awards show flaunting her baby bump in a gorgeous floral dress that hugged her pregnancy curves, made the announcement on her own this time around. She’s having a boy! After debating names with Brad, she announced that she’s having a “Willy,” a.k.a. a another boy. We’re so happy for her and her husband Mike Fisher, 38 — but so surprised since Carrie was wearing bright pink.

It was clear to fans that if Carrie was going to announce her little one’s sex onstage this year, she’d do it herself — and not only because Brad had stolen her thunder before. She flat out admitted in a Good Morning America interview that she hadn’t clued him into her major baby news to avoid a repeat of her first pregnancy. “Right now, I’m so in the dark,” Brad said. “She knows better. I’ll blow it again.” But now he knows, and so does the rest of the world! Many suspected that she’d be having a girl before the big reveal thanks to the rose gold bomber and matching balloons featured in her Aug. 8 pregnancy announcement, but it was all speculation. It’s so awesome to get the truth straight from the pregnant momma herself!

Another thing that Carrie made clear was that she’s due soon. Her baby bump said all we needed to know with each of her outfit changes — little Isaiah, 3, is getting a little brother ASAP!

With a baby on the way, Carrie is walking out of the CMAs a winner no matter what! But the country singer is also up for two awards tonight — Female Vocalist of the Year and Music Video of the Year.