Carrie Underwood Shows Off Baby Bump In Embroidered Floral Gown At CMA Awards

Showing off her beautiful baby bump, Carrie was a vision in a long, floral gown on the carpet at the CMA Awards. See her gorgeous look below!

Carrie Underwood, 35, is back to co-host the CMA Awards, and she stunned before the show, walking the red carpet on Nov. 14. She wore a long sleeve, floor length gown that featured embroidered pink and purple flowers. We don’t know exactly how pregnant she is, but she announced in August, so she could be eight months or so! We’re sure she has a backup plan if she goes into labor! She was absolutely glowing! She is such a trooper to host such a big show, held live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, while pregnant! Her dress was an Uel Camilo gown. She accessorized with a Anabela Chan pink sapphire ring.

Carrie has co-hosted the CMA Awards with Brad Paisley for 11 years, so she couldn’t miss it! We can’t wait to see all of her gorgeous looks throughout the night, but her carpet outfit started the show with a bang! Gorgeous! Maybe the pink and purple flowers is a hint that she is having a girl? When she announced her pregnancy, she was also wearing pink — a jacket from her Calia by Carrie Underwood athleisure line! She is keeping the secret for now, but we’ll see!

Carrie’s hair was in soft curls, and looked so gorgeous. Her makeup was glowing and gorgeous. For the carpet, she focused on a dark and dramatic smokey eye, and nude lip. She is so pretty! Her look was flawless from head to toe — definitely best dressed!