Cardi B Twerks In Sexy Show & Drives Fans Wild In Fringed Mini Skirt 4 Mos. After Giving Birth

Cardi B drove the crowd wild when she showed off her moves and toned behind by twerking in a short mini skirt during her incredible performance at the Pandora Beyond show in New York on Nov. 13.

Cardi B, 26, showed off her incredible post-baby body when she took the stage and twerked the night away at the Pandora Beyond show in New York City on Nov. 13. The new mom looked amazing as she donned a long grayish-colored hair style and a black fringe bra-style top with a matching short skirt for the performance. She also showed off her bare legs and thigh tattoos in black fishnets. Cardi was among many talented performers for the big music event, including Julia Michaels and DaniLeigh.

With how great Cardi looked during the star-studded gig, it’s hard to believe it’s only been four months since she gave birth to her daughter Kulture! She has shared pics on social media of her body getting back into shape and this most recent appearance definitely proves she’s looking better than ever! The rapper and hubby Offset, 26, have yet to show off their bundle of joy’s face to the world but with such good looking parents, we’re sure she’s beautiful!

In addition to performing at the Pandora event, Cardi’s been keeping busy with her successful career. She’s going to be one of the judges along with T.I. and Chance the Rapper on the upcoming Netflix hip-hop music competition series called Rhythm + Flow which is sure to keep her fans excited since it’s a departure from her regular music-related gigs.

Cardi’s got the talent and the dance moves and continues to surprise us with her versatility in everything she does!