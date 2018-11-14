Camila Cabello Gushes Over BF: He’s Made Me ‘The Happiest’ I’ve Ever Been In My Whole LIFE

Camila Cabello opened up about her relationship with British dating coach Matthew Hussey for the first time in a new interview. She said she’s the ‘happiest’ she’s ever been.

Camila Cabello has kept mum about her relationship with British dating coach Matthew Hussey – until now. The singer, 21, opened up to Marie Claire about being the “happiest” she’s ever been, thanks to her boyfriend. “He’s so similar to me,” she gushed in an interview for the magazine’s Holiday 2018 issue. “In person, we’re just weird and silly and stupid together. He makes me the happiest I’ve ever been in my life.”

While Cabello is glad to be with Hussey, 31, she also freaks out when he’s in the audience at her concerts. “Any time he’s there, I get super nervous. I stutter or my hands are shaky,” she explained.

The couple first met on the set for Today and were spotted kissing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico in February, but this is the first time the “Havana” hitmaker has ever named him or discussed him publicly. “It’s annoying, because we’ve been together for kind of like a long time now, but every time, I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I have to talk now.”

Cabello’s family approves of her relationship, which is good because she’s very close with them. “I’m super attached to my family,” she told the magazine. In fact when she’s not with Hussey, she still sleeps in the same bed with her mother and sister and admits she can’t imagine not living with them.

Cabello also got real about the relationship she currently has with her former bandmates in the interview. Two years ago, the songstress left the girl group Fifth Harmony and her departure didn’t go over well with the other women. Luckily now, she says things have finally blown over. “I think that we’re all good now,” she said. “I saw Normani [Kordei] at the Billboard Awards, and we kind of mutually came up to each other.”

Cabello asked her former bandmate how her performance at the awards show went and confessed that she was “happy” for Normani and excited to see what she does next. “I told her, ‘I just want you to know, I really hope we can all move on from everything, and I’m genuinely happy for the other girls, and I hope you tell them I wish you the best.’ And she was like, ‘I’m so proud of you.’ It felt like everything is totally fine,” she said.