Brothers Osborne Mock Florida Elections After Winning CMA Award For Vocal Duo Of The Year

Brothers Osborne dragged Florida for needing to recount its midterms election votes while accepting the award for Vocal Duo of the Year at the 2018 CMA Awards on Nov. 14. Watch the speech here!

Brothers Osborne deserves another award for their joke about the midterm election! The brothers T.J. Osborne and John Osborne accepted the award for Vocal Duo of the Year at the 2018 CMA Awards on Nov. 14 and they took the opportunity to make fun of the midterm elections in Florida. “I cant believe we keep winning this. If this was florida, there’d be a recount,” the duo joked. ICYMI, the midterm elections took place on Nov. 6 and, more than a week later, Florida still hasn’t been able to declare a definitive winner as the state continues to count votes.

The two guys kept the political commentary coming after their big win. “Free press! Speak loud! You are not enemy of the people! You have a voice. Use it,” they encouraged reporters in a press conference backstage. They also admitted that they feel “humbled” after winning the award, which they thought would be given to Dan + Shay.

“I can say the celebration without us winning this award, we’re gonna be wrecked. It’s crazy. you’ve seen us up here a couple years now, but I’m genuinely just as shocked as I was the first year we won one of these. I’m humbled, I’m very grateful. “I’m going to celebrate. I will definitely see tomorrow tonight,” they said.

Speeches aren’t the only thing happening at the 52nd Annual Country Music Association Awards – there are some great performances lined up as well! Luke Bryan opened the show with an epic rendition of his hit song, “What Makes You Country.” He brought out up-and-coming country artists to perform alongside him, which was a sweet touch. Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley, who have been co-hosting the show for 11 consecutive years, will also each be taking the stage to perform. Brothers Osborne also took the stage with Keith Urban and Dierks Bentley.

Other performers at the 2018 CMAs are: Eric Church, Kelsea Ballerini, Kenny Chesney and David Lee Murphy, Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, Florida Georgia Line and Bebe Rexha, Kacey Musgraves, the Pistol Annies, Thomas Rhett, Jason Aldean with Miranda Lambert, Garth Brooks, Luke Combs, Midland, Brett Young, Lauren Alaina, Ricky Skaggs and Chris Stapleton with Maren Morris and Mavis Staples.