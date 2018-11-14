Brad Paisley Gifts Carrie Underwood With Bubble Wrap Dress To Protect Her From A 2nd Face-Scarring Fall

Too soon? Nearly one year after Carrie Underwood fell and scarred her face, Brad Paisley poked fun at her injury at the CMA Awards by giving her a dress that would keep her safe!

When it comes to the Country Music Association Awards, there are three things that fans can expect: there will be at least twenty cowboy hats in the audience; someone will be dressed in sequined outfit as if they were competing on RuPaul’s Drag Race; and finally, Brad Paisley, 46, will crack jokes with Carrie Underwood, 35, at the start of the show. During the Nov. 11 ceremony, the two did just that. After poking fun at Lady Gaga, the show’s length, and how Brad didn’t know how to “floss,” they made fun of how Carrie suffered her face-scarring fall shortly after the 2017 CMAS.

Brad said he had a brilliant idea to ensure that history didn’t repeat. Considering Carrie had just revealed her baby’s sex, Brad had a reason to be cautious but…he may have gone too far. Out came a dress made completely out of bubble wrap! While Carrie didn’t seem too thrilled of this packaging-material couture, she did put it on after the first commercial break! Hey, you can never be too safe.

Hilarious. This was just as good (if not better) than what Carrie and Brad did last year. To kick off the 2017 CMA Awards, the two rewrote her classic hit “Before He Cheats” to make fun of the man in the White House, President Donald Trump, 72. “It’s fun to watch, yeah, that’s for sure/ Till a little Rocket Man starts a nuclear war / Maybe next time he’ll think / Before he tweets.”

Over the past decade of hosting the CMA Awards, fans have gotten used to Carrie pulling off numerous costume changes throughout the evening. However, being pregnant with her second child, she’s not so certain she could pull it off for the 2018 ceremony. “We’ll see if things zip,” she joked during her Nov. 9 appearance on Good Morning America alongside Brad (per Taste Of Country). “We had a fitting like a week ago and I don’t know if those things are going to fit me come Wednesday. So, we’ll see. I’m going to try.”

Carrie has been quiet about when she’s due or whether or not she’s having a boy or a girl. She has no intention of spilling the tea, not even to her longtime friend and co-host. “I’m not telling Brad,” she said on GMA. “I’m not even sure we’ve told all of our family and stuff.”

“I think you are taking great pains to make sure I don’t know because right now I’m so in the dark,” Paisley adds. “She knows better. I’ll blow it again,” said Brad, referencing what many consider to be their biggest CMA moment. While the duo has had plenty of unforgettable highlights over the past decade, nothing really tops when Brad “accidentally” revealed the sex of Carrie’s first child in 2014. During the opening of the show, she whispered that she was having a boy into Brad’s ear.

“I’m so happy, I know something y’all don’t know,” he exclaimed. “Suck it, TMZ!” Yet, later in the opening bit, when the duo brought up Garth Brooks, Brad suggested that she names “him” Garth. “What are you doing?” Carried asked Brad during this moment. “What is wrong with you?” Four years later, it seems less “accidental” and more “staged,” but it still remains a jaw-dropping moment.