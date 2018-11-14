Blac Chyna Fires Back At Rob Kardashian After His Legal Docs Revealed: I Don’t Take Child Support For Dream

Blac Chyna thinks Rob Kardashian ‘should be ashamed’ for fighting to reduce his child support payments, HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned! Watch her clapback video.

Blac Chyna, 30, is outraged that her ex-boyfriend Rob Kardashian, 31, wants to lower his child support payments, since she claimed that he doesn’t send her checks at all! After Rob’s court documents came forward in which he stated his wishes to be paid and claimed “he can no longer afford these orders [of $20,000 per month],” according to The Blast, Chyna went off on Instagram. “Work Hard , Play Harder !!! My shit !!! No Help !!!” she captioned a video of her luxury car collection on Nov. 13. “No Child Support !!! Stop the F***ing Lies !!!” And HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVE details about the alleged “lies” that triggered Chyna.

“Chyna thinks it’s absolutely ridiculous that Rob believes he’s one step ahead of her when it comes to child support for Dream,” a source close to Chyna EXCLUSIVELY tells us. Chyna has been battling Rob over child support for months, following the private custody agreement they reached over their 2-year-old daughter in September 2017. It has almost been two years since the feuding exes split in December 2016. “Chyna is fed up with all the antics and just wants everything settled so she can move on with her life,” our source continues. “Chyna was fully aware that Rob would request a reduction in child support and thinks he should be ashamed for trying to skip out on paying what he rightfully owes to help raise their baby girl.”

Chyna thinks the KarJenner family is encouraging Rob to be stingy with his wallet! “Chyna isn’t surprised Rob has gone to this length and knows his family is behind this scheme,” our source reveals. “Chyna knows what Kris [Jenner] is capable of, and that she has advised Rob to hide his assets in order to not provide proper financial support.” Well, that’s what Chyna believes, according to our insider! Rob blamed his income, in addition to the domestic violence restraining order Chyna filed against him in July 2017, as reasons he wishes to reduce his child support. In the court documents that surfaced on Nov. 13, Rob claimed he “can no longer afford these orders,” and added, “I have not participated in the filming of any episodes since this summer when [Chyna] filed a request for a restraining order against me. Her request was widely publicized and I was scrutinized by the media.”

Chyna’s clapback arrived after Rob and his legal team further argued that she’s “grown her bank account to 7-figures” from the drama, and allegedly earns $60,000 a month. Meanwhile, Rob reported less than $10,000 flows into his bank account every month, which is why he should collect $2,864 monthly, based on his lawyers’ calculations. Based on the caps in Blac’s Instagram post above, we’re not expecting the Lashed CEO to write those checks anytime soon!