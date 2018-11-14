Angelina Jolie Planning Epic Holiday Surprise For Her Kids — Will Brad Pitt Join?

The holidays are right around the corner, and Angelina Jolie has something special planned for her kids on Thanksgiving! Despite her ongoing divorce battle with Brad Pitt, will Angie make peace for the holidays?

Angelina Jolie, 43, must be feeling the holiday spirit! Despite her ongoing divorce and custody battle with Brad Pitt, 54, Angie wants to make sure the kids Maddox,17, Pax, 14, Zahara,13, Shiloh, 12, Knox, and Vivienne, 10 — have both their parents around as the holidays are quickly approaching. “Angelina wants to surprise the kids and have their father over for Thanksgiving dinner,” a source close to the actress tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY! “Angelina knows the kids would love Brad to be there for the special day,” the insider said, noting that Brad used to carve the turkey and always made family time so special. “She would love to recreate that bonding time for her kids.”

As much as Angie wants to make this happen, she’s weary of her ex’s reaction considering the state of their divorce and custody battle. The two are still reportedly going back and forth in court, attempting to come to some type of agreement. “She has major doubts Brad would take her up on the offer, but she wants to do something nice for the kids. Angie is hoping this will be the olive branch that might show Brad she’s serious when she says she will always want him in the kids lives,” the source explains.

The insider also admits that Angie’s been missing Brad lately. “She’s been thinking about him and is beginning to feel horrible and regretful over how messy their divorce has become. Angie’s been in a forgiving mood lately, especially with the holidays coming up.” Ultimately, Angelina is hoping her Thanksgiving invitation will help create some peace between them. “She hopes the invite can help shift the energy of their relationship amidst the divorce and begin to bring everything to a peaceful place as soon as possible,” the source says.

Although Brad and Angie are still wrapped up in their legal battle, recent reports have claimed the two are closing in on an agreement. However, nothing has been confirmed.

As you may know, Jolie and Pitt called it quits in September 2016, which was followed by a bitterly nasty and very public divorce and custody battle. After many months of their lawyers going back and forth, the exes reportedly reached a temporary custody agreement in early June 2018 that lasted through the summer.