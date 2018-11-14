Leslie Grossman: ‘AHS’ Finale Will Reveal The ‘Whole Story’ About How Coco & Mallory Are Connected

The ‘AHS: Apocalypse’ finale airs Nov. 14, and this is an episode you simply can’t miss. HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with star Leslie Grossman about what to expect in the finale from Coco, Michael Langdon, and more!

Ryan Murphy is known for his season finales, and the American Horror Story: Apocalypse finale is definitely going to be one of his most epic finales yet. HollywoodLife talked EXCLUSIVELY with Leslie Grossman, who plays Coco St. Pierre Vanderbilt, about what this final AHS episode has in store for fans. “Obviously, this is a heavy no spoilers show, but what I can say is that it is jam-packed and that you have to watch until the very last second because there are surprises until the very, very, very last second,” Leslie told HollywoodLife. As for Coco specifically, you’re going to get more answers about her. “I can say that you do learn the whole story about how she and Mallory are connected and why they’re connected and what her place in the coven is,” Leslie continued.

You never know what to expect in an AHS finale, that’s for sure. When asked what her reaction to reading the finale script, Leslie said: “Oh my God.” Michael Langdon, a.k.a. the Antichrist, has big and destructive plans. We’ve seen what he can do. Can he be defeated? “Well, I think Michael is extraordinarily powerful,” Leslie told HollywoodLife. “I think that Cody Fern plays him with such zeal and zest. I think it’s a perfect matching of a part and an actor, and you are just going to have to find out and see how powerful Michael is.” Leslie also noted that Cody has done a “beautiful job of fleshing that character out and bringing out tons of different layers so he’s so much more than just this awful bad guy.”

Since we’re talking about American Horror Story, we had to address some theories going around the internet. There’s currently a theory that has fans believing the Nov. 14 episode is NOT the finale because of it’s title, “Apocalypse Then.” Fans believe there has to be an “Apocalypse Now” episode. This is what Leslie had to say about that theory: “Well, if that’s the case then I don’t know about it. I know that we are done filming, but you never know what Ryan has up his sleeve. People are already asking me about next season. I couldn’t know less about any of the future plans for the franchise. I have no idea.”

There’s also a theory out there, thanks to a cryptic hint from Ryan, that claims Jessica Lange may reprise her Coven role of Fiona Goode in the AHS finale. “All I can say is, if you’re not home to watch it live, definitely set your DVR. Don’t miss it,” Leslie said.

Season 8 has featured the return of our favorite Coven witches, and the old and new characters have truly formed an unbreakable sisterhood. “I mean, it might sound cheesy to say this, but it really is a sisterhood among us,” Leslie told HollywoodLife. “I count those ladies as some of my favorites in the whole wide world. I know how lucky I am. That’s not a real common occurrence to get to work with people who are genuinely the most wonderful people. Sarah [Paulson], Frances Conroy, Billie [Lourd], Taissa [Farmiga], Gabby [Sidibe], and Emma [Roberts], we all vibe so great. That stuff that you’re seeing between us is totally real. I’m so blown away by Frances Conroy, and I love watching her play that character. When she puts on that wig and those outfits and she says those great Myrtle lines, I’m just mesmerized. Everything she says I just want to burst into tears. There’s really great stuff in this last episode that you see between all of the witches and our connection. Ryan is so good about writing really strong, fantastic parts for women, and we all just feel incredibly lucky that we get to play them.”

Sarah, along with Evan Peters, has appeared on every season of AHS so far. Leslie raved about her co-star, whom she calls the “grande dame” of AHS. “She is the most collaborative, down to earth, giving, wonderful person to work with,” Leslie gushed. “She never makes anyone around her feel like, ‘You’re in my world.’ It’s like, ‘No, we’re all in this together.’ She cares about the work so deeply, and she’s incredibly giving, so talented, so skilled, and also the most fun. The most fun ever to work with. But she’s also no joke. You better be prepared. If you’re going to come do a scene with Sarah, you cannot half ass it. You have to be totally prepared and hit the ground running because she is on another level. Your best hope is just to keep up, if you can.”

American Horror Story has already been renewed for seasons 9 and 10. Leslie is totally down for another round of AHS fun. “I would do anything that Ryan asked me to do,” Leslie said. “Anything. If I were lucky enough for him to extend the invitation for me to work with him in any other capacity, I would jump at the chance.”