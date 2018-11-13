World Kindness Day: Khloe Kardashian, & More Celebs Helping Firefighters Battling The Woolsey Fires

It’s World Kindness Day, and in wake of the devastating fires ravaging California, celebs like Alyssa Milano, Dave Grohl and Khloe Kardashian are giving back to the brave firefighters battling the blaze!

Tuesday, November 13 is World Kindness Day and with the Woolsey Fire (aka the California “Camp Fire” that has killed 42 people and destroyed more than 6,500 homes) continuing to burn through California, celebrities are showing kindness to those combatting the inferno. Rock legend Dave Grohl is known as a Foo Fighter, but he helped out some fire fighters by cooking for the crew at Fire Station 68 in Calabasas, California. “It was awesome to get a visit tonight from Dave Grohl…” the station’s Instagram page said, per Blabbermouth. “He also treated us to some of his own @backbeatbbq. Thanks Dave! It was excellent!” Dave — who was recently working as a cook at the Beached Pig in Los Angeles — wasn’t the only one cooking for firefighters, as Guy Fieri fed the first responders of the Auburn Police in Butte County.

Similarly, Khloe Kardashian wanted to help out the brave women and men rushing towards the blaze. “I am at the CVS in the Commons, because I had to get a couple things at the house, and I am going to post this request from what the fire department needs and whoever can drop off whatever they can any little bit helps,” she said in a Nov. 10 Instagram Story, per Us Weekly. “Here at CVS, I basically got everything they had in stock. I got as many waters as I could.”

Alyssa Milano also tweeted that she was on her way to “bring firefighters water and food,” and Liam Hemsworth appeared to join his brother, Luke Hemsworth, in the recovery efforts, per TMZ. Liam and Miley Cyrus lost their home to the fire, but Liam was more emotionally moved by the show of compassion from survivors “pulling together to help each other out in any way they can.”

“Malibu is a strong community and this event is only going to make it stronger,” Liam wrote on Instagram. “Thank you to all the hero firefighters around California. It’s going to be a journey to rebuild. Stay strong all. To help/donate visit @malibufoundation and @happyhippiefdn.”

The Woolsey / Camp fire has burned more than 125,000 acres and as of publication, per NPR, it’s only 30 percent contained. More than 5,000 personnel are fighting the blaze, which is the deadliest in California’s history. A growing number of celebrities – from the Kardashians to Cher to Lady Gaga to Liam Payne – had to evacuate their homes due to the threat.