Wendy Williams Calls Out Lorde For Dissing Kanye West: ‘You Need To Relax’

Despite her past critiques about Kanye West’s behavior, Wendy Williams backed him up after Lorde accused him of stealing her set design at a recent concert! Wendy even brought out receipts, proving Lorde wasn’t the first artist to use the design!

Wendy Williams, 54, actually laughed when she heard that Lorde, 22, accused Kanye West, 41, of stealing her set design at his recent concert. And, to the surprise of many, the talk show host seemingly stood up for Ye’! “How many ways are you going to spin a stage performance before you’re all of a sudden biting off someone else’s style,” Wendy said on she show, November 13.

Wendy then asked Lorde’s age (she’s 22), and when she heard, she just let out a loud laugh. “Lorde, you’re spending too much time being angry,” she continued. To back up her argument, Wendy provided cold hard evidence that Lorde, herself, didn’t even originate the glass box set idea she claimed Ye stole from her. “Lorde, we snooped. You’re not the first person that did a glass box,” Wendy said before she pulled up snapshots of Rihanna and Justin Bieber‘s concert sets from 2016, which contained glass boxes. “Lorde, you need to relax,” Wendy added.

The host also went on to point out that Lorde also happens to be friends with Ye’s enemy. “By the way, she’s also part of Taylor Swift‘s girl squad, and Taylor hates Kanye,” she said. “You see where I’m going with this? I’m almost mad that she’s friends with Taylor.”

Oh, you didn’t hear about Lorde’s stealing accusations against Ye? Let us fill you in. In a series of Instagram stories on November 12, the singer pointed out how similar Ye’s set design at his Kids See Ghost debut appeared to hers from Coachella in 2017. Both sets contained a floating,rectangular glass box. “I’m proud of the work I do and it’s flattering when other artists feel inspired by it, to the extent that they choose to try it on themselves,” she wrote. “But don’t steal — not from women or anyone else — not in 2018 or ever.”