Troye Sivan just slayed a cover of Ariana Grande’s ‘Thank U, Next,’ & his unique spin on the track has the internet exploding in laughter. Watch the clip here!

This video of Troye Sivan, 23 is the best thing you’ll see all day. The singer is jumping on the fandom bandwagon for Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next,” and he’s co-signing the song in the most hilarious way. In a new Twitter video, Troye gives his best rendition of the hit, but attempts to do so with a Michael Bublé impression the whole way through. Somehow, Troye’s impression of Bublé is SPOT on, and he perfectly mimics the singer’s distinct voice! “Michael Buble covers the #1 song in the country,” Troye captioned his video, in case fans didn’t instantly pick up on the impression.

Ariana herself loved Troye’s rendition of her smash hit, and made sure the internet was well aware. “i love you more than anything in the whole wide world,” she replied after watching the clip. No word yet on whether or not Michael has gotten wind of the cover, but here’s to hoping he finds it as funny as Ari did. The flawless impression of Michael’s baritone voice has us wondering how many times Troye has practiced this!

Fans instantly flipped over the comical video. “WHOA. TROYE. I’M DECEASED. WE NEED MORE OF THESE MICHAEL BUBLÉ IMPRESSIONS,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “HOLY SH*T! You sound stunning oh my god,” another wrote after watching. “LOVE THIS LMAO,” a third fan said, with the crying emoji. Some could barely believe Troye managed to impersonate Michael SO well. “how many of these did you record but not post,” one fan even asked.

“Thank U, Next” has taken over the internet and the Billboard charts alike. Ariana achieved her first Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit, when the song debuted at the very top of the charts! The song, which makes mention of Ari’s exes such as Big Sean, Mac Miller, and Pete Davidson, has become an instant cultural phenomenon. Fans can’t seem to get enough of the breakup anthem, and apparently, Troye can’t either.