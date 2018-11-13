Khloe Kardashian Shows Love For Tristan Thompson After Her Fans Slam Him For Liking Her IG Pics

Fans are not thrilled that Tristan Thompson is commenting on Khloe Kardashian’s Instagram pics, but she made it clear that she’s all for him showing love. See the message here!

Khloe Kardashian may have been able to forgive Tristan Thompson for cheating on her earlier this year, but her fans aren’t so on-board with it. In fact, when Khloe posted a sexy series of photos to Instagram on Nov. 12, and Tristan commented with ‘heart eye’ and ‘red heart’ emojis, Khloe’s loyal supporters were quick to slam him. Many posted ‘rolling eye’ emojis in response, while another used Ariana Grande’s popular new song lyric “thank u, next,” to beg Khloe to finally move on from the basketball star.

However, Khloe herself also responded to Tristan’s comment, and she clearly wasn’t mad about it — because she wrote back with ‘red heart’ emojis of her own! Khloe has been open about how difficult it was for her to stay with Tristan after the cheating scandal, which occurred just days before their daughter, True Thompson’s, birth in April. However, by the end of the NBA season, they were back on track, and even lived in California together all summer long. When this basketball season started up, though, the couple sparked rumors that there might be trouble in paradise once again, as Khloe and True didn’t move back to Cleveland with Tristan.

Eventually, after a family trip to Bali, Khloe and True did make their arrival in Ohio, and Tristan proved the haters wrong by surprising Khloe with gorgeous ‘Welcome Home’ balloons. Khloe returned to California last week, though, ahead of her family’s appearance at the People’s Choice Awards on Nov. 11. Unfortunately, that also meant she was in town as wildfires raged through her community, and she was forced to evacuate with several of her family members.

It’s unclear how long Khloe plans to stay in Cali now. Of course, with the devastation after these fires, her original plans may have changed. Last year, Khloe spent Thanksgiving in Cleveland with Tristan, but we’ll have to see if things are the same this time around!