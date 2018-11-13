‘The Voice’ Recap: The Live Playoffs Results Are In — Which 13 Artists Will Advance?

The results are are! The Live Playoffs are over and the final 13 artists have been chosen! Check out our recap from tonight’s episode which featured epic performances from The Backstreet Boys and more!

After 24 marathon performances on The Voice, the Live Playoffs results are in! Tonight, only 13 out of the 24 artists will advance on to the last round of the competition — The Live Performance Shows. So, just how will the pool of artists (six on each team) be cut in half? The television audience will vote to save their favorite artists, but there are levels to this.

Here’s how it will go down: During the final rounds of the show, the top 12 performers will compete against each other each week during live broadcasts. From here on out, the remaining artists will perform a song each week, and viewers will vote for their favorites. The two contestants with the lowest number of votes will be sent home. The show will continue to narrow down the competition this way until only three artists remain. Then, the artists will compete for the chance to be this season’s “The Voice.”

The three singers with the lowest number of votes become eligible for the “Instant Save,” and have one final chance to perform a new song. Then, America can choose who to save by tweeting #VoiceSave and the performer’s name.

Artists saved by America’s votes:

Kirk Jay [Team Blake]

Chris Kroeze [Team Blake]

DeAndre Nico [Team Adam]

Reagan Strange [Team Adam]

MaKenzie Thomas [Team Jennifer]

Kennedy Holmes [Team Jennifer]

Chevel Shepherd [Team Kelly]

Sarah Grace [Team Kelly]

Artists save by their coach:

Dave Fenley [Team Blake]

Tyke James [Team Adam]

SandyRedd [Team Jennifer]

Kymberli Joye [Team Kelly]

TEAM KELSEA BALLERINI (The Comeback Stage)

These are the artists who didn’t make it past the blind auditions, but, Kelsea (The Voice’s new judge) couldn’t let them go. Ayanna Joni performed “No Tears Left to Cry” and she not deliver, whatsoever. Her tone and rage was off from the start, and the viewers definitely noticed early on. She finished with around 15 percent, landing a number nowhere near her competition.

Lynne Moorer performed “Boo’d Up” and the result wasn’t great, but she still managed to take the lead over her competition. While Lynne didn’t have perfect performance, she still managed to advance. — Lynne was saved and joined Team Kelly. Ayanna was eliminated.

———————————

Here’s the team standings so far:

TEAM BLAKE: Chris Kroeze; Dave Fenley; Funsho; Kirk Jay; Michael Lee; Natasha Greyhound;

TEAM ADAM: DeAndre Nico; Kameron Marlowe; RADHA; Reagan Strange; Steve Memmolo; Tyke James

TEAM J. HUD: Colton Smith; France West; Kennedy Jones; MaKenzie Thomas; Patrique Fortson; Sandyredd;

TEAM KELLY: Abby Cates; Chevel Shephard; Keith Paluso; Kymberli Joye; Sarah Grace; Zaxai;