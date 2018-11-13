Shawn Booth Breaks Silence On ‘Painful’ Split From Kaitlyn Bristowe To Thank Fans For Support

Shawn Booth finally spoke out about his broken engagement to Kaitlyn Bristowe, penning a sweet message to his fans. Read it here!

Shawn Booth and Kaitlyn Bristow may have broken up earlier this month, but the longtime Bachelorette couple are doing just fine! Shawn sent a loving message to his fans on Instagram, thanking them for supporting him and Kaitlyn during their breakup and beyond. It was truly touching, and a just a little heartbreaking: “I just want to thank everyone who has been so supportive of my relationship with Kaitlyn over the years. You’ve made me feel incredibly special, supported, and very loved. So from the bottom of my heart, thank you. It truly means a lot. And thank you to everyone who has sent their love & support during this painful time. I love you guys.”

Aww! Shawn won season 11 of The Bachelorette — and Kaitlyn’s heart — in 2015. For the past three years, the couple have been the picture of love and happiness. But behind the scenes, unfortunately, it just wasn’t working out. They formally announced their breakup in a statement to PEOPLE on November 2, writing, “After three incredible years we have decided to go our separate ways. This difficult decision comes after thoughtful, respectful consideration. Even though we are parting as a couple, we’re very much committed to remaining friends.

“We have both evolved as people, which is taking us in different directions, but with the hope that we will continue to support each other in new ways,” they continued. “Due to the nature of how we met, our relationship has always been very public, and we have enjoyed sharing it with all of you, but we ask that you respect our decision and our privacy at this time.”

Fans believed that Shawn and Kaitlyn split back in August, but she squashed the rumors on her Off The Vine podcast. She said they hadn’t been photographed together because she was in Canada visiting family and he had work to do at home! It’s unclear what happened between then and now.