Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Finds Husband Roger Mathews ‘Repulsive’ Amid Split

‘Jersey Shore’ star Roger Mathews took to Instagram on Nov. 9 to leave an interesting comment on Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola’s pic and it was about his estranged wife Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley’s harsh opinion on him.

Jersey Shore star Roger Mathews, 43, didn’t have good things to say about his estranged wife Jenni “JWoww” Farley‘s opinion about him when he commented on an Instagram pic that 31-year-old co-star Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola posted of herself on Nov. 9. In Sammi’s pic, she can be seen posing in a dress from her fashion line and it didn’t take long for Roger to leave his random comment. “Fun fact.. my mom took this photo. ☺️ dress from @swtheartstyles SweetheartStyles.com click link in bio! #SweetheartStyles,” Sammi’s caption for her pic read. “Fun fact. My wife finds me repulsive,” Roger responded.

Although 32-year-old Jenni may feel that way since she filed for divorce from Roger after almost three years of marriage back in Sept., we believe Roger’s comment was meant to be amusing. Fans of the show noticed it right away and applauded the reality hunk’s sense of humor. “Your comments give me life. Team Jenni&Roger forever,” one fan commented. “Your sense of humor is wasted on most people! Excellent,” another wrote.

Jenni and Roger share four-year-old daughter Meilani and two-year-old son Grayson, and they made sure to make them both a priority when they recently spent Halloween together as a family. Despite the happy holiday, a source told us that there’s no way the former couple will get back together. “JWoww is over Roger and as far as she is concerned, they aren’t getting back together,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, which seems to support Roger’s “repulsive” comment. “Jenni arranged a Halloween family photo shoot for daughter Meilani because she’s obsessed with Disney and Moana, but that’s the only reason she did it,” the source continued. “She’ll continue to put together family functions and it gives Roger hope, but there’s really no chance she will get back together with him.”

Jenni has yet to comment on Roger’s comment on Sammi’s pic but it will be interesting to see what she says if she decides to share her opinion!